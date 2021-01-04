HOROSCOPES: A fresh start for love and family drama. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 4. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

On Monday, La Luna discards what’s no longer working in your favour. It’s okay to have a small vice, but when something stops you from becoming the best version of yourself, it has to go! Rid yourself of a habit that’s in your detriment. Regardless of your weakness, the moon will help you conquer it.

Mars puts extra pep in your step when the action planet blasts into your sign. There are two ways this could play out. Either you use this planetary boost to get motivated, or you jump the gun on a critical issue. Avoid making a hasty decision, especially if you feel pressured to do so. Instead, smash a long-standing goal with a carefully thought out plan.

Mars visits your rest zone on Thursday. So, instead of settling into the New Year, you’re feeling restless, Gemini. There’s so much to do you can barely sit still. Run with this enthusiastic attitude and tick off your to-do list. Just make sure you have a plan of attack. Otherwise, you’ll end up running around in circles. Be productive with your time, and you’ll climb mountains.

A relationship stressor lifts, thanks to Venus. The love planet glides into your partnership zone on Saturday, smoothing out a misunderstanding. And, any doubts or concerns you’ve been ruminating over dissipate by week’s end. By then, you’ll be blissing out in coupledom. Singles, it’s time you had that loved-up feeling too. Put yourself out there!

Have a deep and meaningful conversation with your number one person. This could be someone that shares a romantic, platonic or business connection with you. Something needs to be said, but verbalise your thoughts carefully, with sensitivity. You need to get things off your chest, but try to put yourself in their shoes too.

You have a love/hate relationship with your home this week. On the one hand, you need to unwind in the solitude of your sanctuary. Lately, you’ve burnt the candle at both ends, and it's beginning to take its toll. Yet on the other hand, you’re itching to get out and about. The trick is in finding a happy medium between socialising and downtime.

A female mentor, teacher or friend is about to step into your life in a big way. She is everything you aspire to be, and more. Still, don’t let her intimidate you, Libra. It may take some time before you feel comfortable enough to let down your walls, but in the end, she’s an asset to you. Down the track, the two of you become super close.

Mars rocks your relationship zone, as the planet of action motivates you to change what isn’t working. There’s plenty of positives to come out of the red planet’s visit, so use them wisely. Here’s your chance to fix what’s broken. But the trick is to do so gently, with love. Stuck in an “it’s complicated” situation? Now’s the time to step up your commitment, Scorpio!

This week sees you question your self-worth. As soon as you feel doubt rising, stop! You deserve the best, but sometimes life throws you a curveball as a test. Stick to your guns, Saggie. In terms of money, your earning potential is on the rise provided you stand your ground. Venus wants to give you everything you deserve.

Venus graces your sign, asking what you want most out of love. Is it companionship, a best friend or the type of passionate connection portrayed in the movies? By week’s end, the world is your love oyster. All you have to do is reach out and take what you want. Don’t see it? Then you’re looking in the wrong place. Open your eyes to what’s right in front of you.

Your social circle blossoms when chatty Mercury enters your sign. This week you’ll receive an invitation to the best party or a lovely gathering. Sometimes, life needs to be light and fluffy, and this is one of those times. In fact, you’ll be craving laid-back interactions without all the drama. De-frizz your soul and have some fun, Aquarius.

Blame Mars for this week’s family drama. However, if you're like Switzerland and stay out of the firing line, you’ll be surprised at how quickly the tension blows over. Mercury draws your attention to an online article or book with a special message. Use this information to improve your mental, physical or emotional wellbeing.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

