HOROSCOPES: How the first new moon of 2021 will affect your week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 4. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Wednesday’s new moon hits your professional sector with full force. As this is the first new moon of the year, you’re granted enough enthusiasm to move the world. A born mover and shaker, you’re itching to make positive changes to your career or a vocation that lights your fire. Be confident Aries - it's time to ride this ambitious wave all the way to the top!

Married Bulls butt heads with their in-laws this week. While singles engage in a tug-of-war with their boss or team leader. Regardless of the circumstances, you're playing on the winning side, so be kind. The more you back your opponent into a corner, the harder they'll fight you. You're better off steering the disagreement into calmer waters.

Wednesday’s new moon tempts you to explore your wildest sexual fantasy. Taboo topics and forbidden fruit taste the sweetest, so don’t hold back. With this being the first new moon of 2021, you’re keen to try something different. La Luna blasts away your usual reservations, surprising even you, Gemini. This week, if it feels right, go for it!

This week’s new moon blows a breath of fresh air into your relationship zone. Couples welcome a brand-new chapter when a non-traditional approach resolves a problem. Singles know they are perfect as they are - no man required. Yet, if you’re longing for connection, someone special is waiting to be discovered online. Ensure your profile is up to date.

Watch: What you're like during a breakup, according to your star sign. Post continues below.

Electric Uranus halts its retrograde in your professional sector. Lionesses lacking direction suddenly become clear on their goals, as if hit by a bolt of lightning. Feeling stuck where work is concerned? Perhaps you know what you want, but an obstacle prevents you from moving forward. From Thursday, expect a career reboot.

When radical Uranus shifts gears on Thursday, you stop the struggle. It’s not that you’ve given up on a goal, person or project, you’ve simply decided to choose yourself. Making yourself priority #1 carries immeasurable bonuses, as you'll soon realise. Also, don’t be surprised if the thing you’ve had to discard in favour of self-love returns to you on a silver platter.

Tidy up odds and ends around the house, Libra. Investing time and effort into making your home run more efficiently produces fantastic results this week. The Sun’s link to Pluto creates family friction. Yet, like a diamond forged under pressure, your bond tightens if you don’t shy away from having a tough, deep conversation. Be raw and real.

You're the mistress of secrets, Scorpio, yet someone close is keeping something from you. Not that it matters - your world goes on spinning regardless. Still, you need to know that you can trust your nearest and dearest. For now, tighten your inner circle. Be selective about how you disclose sensitive information and who you open up to.

A love concern eases when Uranus flows forward on Thursday. After a long spell in retrograde, the rebellious planet stops testing you. And you’ll be pleased to know you’ve passed! New possibilities open up for singles, especially those tired of dating the same type. Couples put a weighty issue behind them to focus on conquering a monumental future goal.

Thanks to Mercury’s meet up with lucky Jupiter, you’re rewarded with an accolade, award or bonus. Get clear on your monetary goals because this week, they’re achievable. Or, at least you can get the ball rolling in the right direction. On Tuesday, Jupiter’s kiss with asteroid Chiron heals a rift. But, the question is, do you want to go back?

Do your best to relinquish control, Aquarius. The harder you push a point or try to bend a person’s will, the more it’s inclined to backfire. However, if you let go and let flow, a miracle happens. A leap of faith is called for, even if you're fearful. In fact, if something pushes you out of your comfort zone, that’s your cue to press on.

It’s not what you say but how you say it that really matters. And thanks to Wednesday’s new moon, that couldn’t be more true for you, Pisces. You’ll want to get your point across, but your words fall on deaf ears if you don’t verbalise your thoughts correctly. Construct your conversations carefully, and you’ll get what you want.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.



