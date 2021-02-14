HOROSCOPES: A lost love and a blast from the past. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning February 14. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Once you put past hurts behind you, Mars and Neptune redefine your love direction. Wave goodbye to something or someone you’ve outgrown. Still, it’s okay to allow sentimentality to wash over you, as your emotions swell to tidal wave proportions this week. Permit yourself to let the tears flow, Aries. Crying isn’t weak; it's cathartic.

Your powers of seduction are on fire! Venus’ embrace with sexy Mars activates your sign, so use this cosmic influence to your best advantage. If you’ve been holding back, now is the time to let your inner seductress loose! More sex, more in-depth conversation or greater freedom; it’s yours for the taking.

On Thursday, the Sun lights up the zenith of your chart. Prepare to be thrown into the limelight at work, which may feel more like being examined under a microscope. Don’t panic! You’ll come up with the goods, saying the right things at the right time, impressing a VIP in the process. By week’s end, congratulations on a job well done are in order.

The penny drops when the Sun illuminates why something happened in the way it did. You’ll wonder why you didn’t see it before! The truth is, you weren’t ready. Until now, that is. Once you know the full story, plan your next move. Still, this isn’t about revenge. Make the highest good of everyone your top priority.





Expect a blast from the past when Venus aligns with the Moon’s Node. This nostalgic visit from a female friend or an old flame takes you for a stroll down memory lane. Reconnecting is likely to bring up emotional stuff, but you’ve got this. Walk away knowing that you’ve made a difference in this person’s life, and that’s something worth celebrating.

As the song says, “I’ll get by with a little help from my friends.” Whether you need a professional leg up or a shoulder to cry on, all the support you need is available to you. Someone with your best interests at heart is by your side this week, thanks to the Moon’s Node. They’ll lend you their strength with the expectation that you’ll reciprocate when the time comes.

The Sun boosts your wellbeing zone on Thursday for the next four weeks. If you’ve been thinking about eating healthier, now’s a perfect time! Are you already eating clean and green? Then look to improve your exercise regime. Do what you can to improve your health, Libra. Any effort you invest now will bring generous returns.





A business or romantic relationship tests your stamina when Saturn clashes with Uranus. But rather than buckle under pressure, you decide to double down. Try to be flexible, Scorpio. You needn’t give in, but reaching a happy medium is a far better alternative to a winner-takes-all outcome. Maintaining an amicable arrangement is your best bet.

For singles, Valentine’s Day brims with nostalgia, as you remember a lost love. Your paths may even cross before week's end, thanks to romantic Venus. Couples spend the evening reminiscing. This year, a framed photo of a special memory makes the perfect Valentine’s gift.





This week, your mind is abuzz with information. Learn a new skill or educate yourself on a subject that’s always interested you. Even if this knowledge is more of a necessity than a passion project, you stand to gain a lot by applying yourself. Look, listen and learn, and you’ll go far Capricorn. You’re the most ambitious sign, after all.





Exercise restraint, Aquarius. Your planetary rulers, Saturn and Uranus, make a rare connection intended to reward you, provided you pay your dues. Sure, impatience is driving you nuts! But pursuing immediate satisfaction isn’t advised. Bide your time instead. Then, you’ll have your cake and get to eat it too.

Happy birthday, Pisces! Thursday marks a beginning of a brand-new solar year that’s looking better than the last. Still, nothing good comes of sitting back and letting life happen to you. It’s time to take the bull by the horns! Steer your goals towards your highest potential. The next four weeks puts you in the driver’s seat, so carefully consider your final destination.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

