Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning December 27. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Home is where it’s at for Rams. Decorate, renovate or fix up neglected bits and pieces around the house. After the Christmas rush, all you really want to do is hang out in your little sanctuary. Still, you’ll be tempted to party, and one invitation is particularly appealing. But in the end, your couch wins out. Catch up on some sleep this week too.

Bulls learn a new trick, thanks to the sun’s wink to genius planet, Uranus. Something’s got you scratching your head, but this week you come up with a brilliant solution. Great ideas are born out of original thinking, so don’t be afraid to try something new. Forget gaining approval before following through. Just go for it!

It’s not just the money, it’s about feeling valued, right? Sure, more pay would be nice, but this is a question of self-worth. You’ve put your heart and soul into a job, cause or project. At the time, this has suited your circumstances - until now. It’s time to lift your expectations, Gemini. Don’t sell yourself or what you bring to the table short.

You kick off the New Year with a fresh perspective, thanks to the full moon in your sign, Cancer. Suddenly, you know exactly what you want, and you’re not afraid to go for it! Usually quiet and reserved, La Luna fills you with bravado. You’re super confident because one particular goal has become crystal clear. In fact, it's so close to conquering.





Writing a New Year’s resolutions list isn’t your style, Leo. Yet, the stars encourage you to do just that. Set your intentions for 2021 during Wednesday’s full moon. The more specific you are, the better. If putting pen to paper is not your thing, make clear mental notes. Better still, create a mood board or meditate on your desires.

Couples encounter a battle of wills when the sun and Uranus unite. If the situation comes to loggerheads, try a different approach. The definition of insanity is said to be doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. This time, stop yourself from repeating the same pattern. Singles go on a date with an exciting twist.

New Year’s Day is full of surprises. It’s party time for Librans, but instead of attending a glamorous venue, you could end up entertaining at home. At first, you’re disappointed by the outcome, but end up having a fantastic time. Pick out your best dress because you, dear Libra, are the one everyone is talking about.

Married Scorpios get a grilling from their in-laws, thanks to Wednesday’s full moon. Try to play nice. You don’t want to start 2021 with sour grapes. A second path opens up for students. Sure, this may be confusing, but it’s better to have options up your sleeve. Other Scorpios remember that you’re never too old to learn something new, no matter what your age.

Thanks to Wednesday’s full moon, Archers are super emotional all week. Don’t hold back. Cry the tears. Feeling all the feels allows them to be expressed, which is healthy for your body, mind and soul. By contrast, stuffing down sentiments guarantees an emotional eruption. This week, it’s best to deal with thoughts and feeling as they arise.

Don’t believe everything you hear on New Year's Day. Someone may try to pull the wool over your eyes, so be on your guard. This person has the best of intentions. However, a white lie is still a lie. Once you learn the truth, it’s up to you whether it matters enough to act, or not. Aside from that, the year kicks off with tons of fun and a surreal, magical vibe.

New Year’s Eve promises feisty interactions and a passionate encounter. Whether you’re single or coupled up, you’ll be getting your sexy on, Aquarius. Dress up, let loose and show off a little - it’s good for the soul. Confidence is super attractive, and on Thursday night, all eyes are on you. Just be careful where friendships are concerned. Jealousy could cause a clash.





New Year's celebrations are a bit offbeat, but somehow, it all works in your favour. A friend may pull out at the last minute, changing the dynamics for the better. Either way, you’re in the mood to party, and that means getting a little wild. Enjoy yourself, Pisces. Shake off stress to see the New Year in with a wicked glint in your eye!

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.