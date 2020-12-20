HOROSCOPES: Christmas chaos and a "clash of differences". The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning December 20. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

This week is all about friends - making new ones and reconnecting with childhood pals. While you’re all set to have some laughs and let your hair down, it’s also a time of healing for Rams. Hurt by unkind words or insensitive actions? Venus gives you the chance to make amends. Yet, when it comes to forgiveness, the ball is in your court.

On Christmas day, prick up your ears for a fantastic recommendation, suggestion or idea. Thanks to Mercury’s wink to brilliant Uranus, you’ll receive helpful information via a conversation with a family member. Or, you may overhear what you need to know. Be discreet but pay attention to discussions going on around you.

As La Luna floats into your rest zone on Christmas day, you’ll feel more like putting your feet up than socialising. Still, family duties beckon. As the festivities roll on, you’ll reminisce over memories, both good and bad. Don’t feel guilty about not being the life of the party, Gemini. Reflection creates the closure you need to move forward into a flourishing new year.

Tuesday’s solstice lights up your relationship zone. It’s time for a fresh beginning. Coupled up Crabs take an important step together. Perhaps you introduce your new love to your family for the first time? Or, you decide to move in together. Singles are surrounded by promising romantic possibilities, and this week, you know that singledom is where it's at!





Relationships are all systems go! A cosmic bonanza in your partnership zone is set to last the distance. If you’re single, enjoy your freedom, because your door is about to be beaten down by a plethora of admirers. Even taken Leos are attracting romantic attention like moths to a flame. Let’s face it, you’re pretty awesome. Still, don’t forget that there's power in humility.

This week, you’re surrounded, not by superficial friends or draining relatives, but by loved ones that truly matter. Focus on people that bring something valuable to your table. Lonely? Take a moment to reflect on what you’re grateful for because gratitude creates more of the same. On Christmas day, expect a beautiful message from overseas.

Jupiter’s kiss with Saturn, also known as the great conjunction, is happening in your love zone. This big cosmic news wants to light a fire in your heart - are you ready? Whether you’re taken or flying solo, you’ll be craving the type of connection that rocks your core. New liaisons are seeding your future happiness, so pay attention to those that cross your path this week.

Mars, the planet of war, and power planet Pluto go head to head on Christmas eve. Expect a clash of differences or a battle of wills. Providing your opponent isn’t also a Scorpio, you’ll have the upper hand. This time, you’ve got the edge. You might have to get your hands dirty, but hey, all is fair in love and war, right?

On Sunday, Jupiter moves into a new sign where he can spread his wings. Throughout 2020, your planetary ruler hasn’t been his usual happy-go-lucky self because he’s been hanging out in the zodiac shadows. But by Christmas day, Jupiter blesses you with a lighter brighter mood. Expect an extravagant gift under the tree with your name on it too.

#capricornseason kicks off with a bang! For starters, chatty Mercury enters your sign on Monday, reconnecting you with a long-lost friend. Cherished family members surround you too. There’s a party vibe in the air as the Sun warms up your usual reserved personality. Christmas day sees you dishing out hugs by the dozen. Feel the love Cappy, you deserve it.

The Age of Aquarius is near, as your personal power skyrockets. You’ll be spoilt for choice, so step forward with wisdom, rather than accepting the first offer that lands in your lap. Every walk of life is in focus, including relationships, career, family and especially your wellbeing. This week is all about sowing healthy seeds for your future success. But no short-cuts!





During one of the busiest times of the year, Jupiter offers you a reprieve. Before Christmas day, take a moment (or two) to collect yourself. Run an aromatherapy bath, sink your teeth into a great read or simply sleep in. It’s time to replenish your mental, physical and emotional reserves. Only then can you function at your best. It’s okay to put yourself first.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.

