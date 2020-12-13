HOROSCOPES: Friendship trouble and sexual curiosity. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning December 13. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Get ready for a friendship inventory, as Saturn draws a line in the sand. Enough is enough! Usually, you have no trouble asserting yourself, Aries. But lately, someone's been stepping on your toes. By week's end, you'll take back your power, and when you do, you'll gain not only the respect of your crew but also your self-respect. It's time for you to call the shots.

Venus turns up the heat when the love planet glides into your intimacy zone. Got a fantasy or a sexual position you've been dying to explore? Venus is begging you to be courageous and give it a try. Couples laugh at bedroom antics that fall short of expectations. While singles make a hot and heavy connection with a twist.

The Moon's Node demands a decision, which is pulling you in two very different directions. Writing a list of pros and cons won't help, because you'll be comparing apples with oranges. In fact, your head is no use to you at all. Overthinking will only confuse you further. Instead, ditch logic and rely on your heart to lead to in the right direction.

Saturn rocks your money zone, as the planetary tough guy puts his foot down. It's time to pay off debts, and most importantly, tie up financial loose ends. If you've been overspending in areas offering little or no return, the good news is that's about to end. Someone else bleeding your bank account? You've had enough of that too.





Venus awakens your inner drama queen when a female relative or bestie makes a comment that pushes all your buttons. And, you're not about to go quietly! However, this time, a loud response is called for. Let this woman know you mean business and that you have no intention of giving up your crown. The stars back you, so if you fight, you'll win.

Lend your support to someone close this week. A partner or relative needs extra TLC, and it's you they want you by their side. Venus strengthens your family sector, bringing loved ones together, especially during challenging times. Sometimes, there's not much you can actually do, other than be present. But this time, that's all that really matters.

Usually refined and quietly spoken, you're reluctant to sing your own praises. Still, this week, you're unabashedly proud of yourself, with good reason. Venus inspires you to speak your truth, as you stand up for what you believe is right. In doing so, you bring others around to your way of thinking too. You'll get your way, but in the end, it's for the greater good of all concerned.

On Thursday, beauty planet Venus, exists your sign. Hopefully, you've treated yourself to a few luxuries. But, if you've neglected to spoil yourself do so before the week wraps up. Book a massage, skin treatment or pamper yourself from the inside out. By the weekend, your attention switches to money management. Then, it will be time to tackle more serious matters.

Your love life looks up as you welcome Venus to your sign with open arms. There's one relationship that's been hard work for you, and you've had to do some soul searching which has, at times, been confronting. However, this week, your efforts are rewarded, and you'll know beyond a shadow of a doubt that you made the right choice.

As Saturn enters your money zone, you'll be offered a job, promotion or the chance to make big bucks. Alternatively, you'll get thrust into the limelight where you shine like a queen. Others are looking to your lead, so it's up to you to set a great example. You've worked your butt off to get to where you are, and this week brings rewards. Bask in your own glory!

Saturn makes a splash in your sign on Thursday. This cosmic shift comes bearing gifts, but you'll have to work for them. What do you hope to achieve as 2020 wraps up? Now is the time to formulate your plans, so get clear on your goals. Big achievements demand major efforts, but they're yours if you want them badly enough.





As Saturn steps into your retreat zone, you're tempted to go MIA. Do follow your gut feels and take time out when you need it. However, don't neglect to communicate your intentions. Otherwise, a friend, partner or your parent may take your absence personally. And then, things may spiral out of control. Let them know what you're up to - you don't have to explain why.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.