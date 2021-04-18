HOROSCOPES: Relationship hiccups and a "twist of fate". The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning April 18. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

The week begins with a bang as master communicator Mercury teams up with three planets while in your sign. You’ll have a lot to say on a highly charged subject but express your concerns calmly. Otherwise, your usual fast-paced speech may miss the mark, and you’ll risk sounding like you’re throwing a tantrum. Speak. Slowly. And you’ll be heard.

The Sun throws you into the spotlight from Tuesday as it enters your sign, Taurus. Celebrate the launch of #taurusseason by writing a brilliant new narrative. Consider long-term goals over quick fixes. The cosmos supports a successful outcome, provided you plant the seeds now, so set your sights higher and dream big!

The cosmos is triggering your reflection zone, but this week isn’t about rest. No way! You’ll have to dig deep to assess personal priorities and aspirations. Feeling stuck? Have you plateaued? You can reboot your life with a solid plan. That’s where taking time out comes in. Think hard. Scheme in solitude, and the answers will come.





Mars amplifies sexuality when the passion planet enters your sign on Friday. Single? Clear your schedule in preparation for a love marathon! Couples turn up the bedroom heat too. Your typical take-your-time approach gets thrown out the window in favour of quick physical satisfaction. For maximum enjoyment, find the sweet spot between the two.





Career prospects and personal goals blossom as the Sun lights up the zenith of your chart. What idea do you want to bring to life? Now is an ideal time to nurture a dream that’s still in its infantile stages. Invest loving care into this passion project to reap juicy fruit down the track. And don’t forget the details - they’ll make all the difference.

The saying “it never rains but pours” couldn’t be more accurate this week. Lamenting over doing life alone? Expect to be inundated with catch-ups, invitations and platonic dates, and you can thank Mars for this friendship up level. Still, when it comes to who you align yourself with, Mars reminds you to choose quality over quantity.

Love experiences a hiccup on Friday when Venus collides with unpredictable Uranus. But it’s not all bad news, Libra. A sudden change of events actually works in your favour. Do your best to go with the flow, even if things spin out of control. Be flexible and have some fun with this twist of fate to make it work for you over the long term.





Scorpios publishing a book, handing in an essay or another body of written work, strike gold this week. Motivated Mars ensures your work is a huge success! Not a writer? Sign up for an educational course, particularly if it involves upskilling in your current profession. Investing your time, money and brainpower will be well worth it, Scorpio.

Address intimacy issues when Mars comes knocking. You may think you’ve let down your walls, but have you really? Keeping up your guard guarantees a relationship stalemate. What’s the worst thing that could happen? It’s not necessarily what you fear. Know that it’s okay to open up, darling Saggi.





You and your partner may not see eye-to-eye. This week’s volatile atmosphere affects platonic and romantic partnerships, so no one escapes Mars’ wrath without dodging a few verbal bullets. Your natural reaction is to strike back, but instead, stay calm. Bide your time and plot your rebuttal - it’s the only way to walk away a winner.

Fresh starts are seeded this week. The Sun’s alignment with Mercury kicks off a project, cycle or relationship, beginning with baby steps. Although, you’ll enjoy the process more if you’ve been brave enough to put the past to bed. Hanging on? It’s not too late to wave goodbye. The cosmos gently facilitates healthy endings.

Be down-to-earth in all your dealings, Pisces. Mercury’s alignment with the Sun rewards practical communication with real results. Relay simple instructions to get a job done to your satisfaction. This week, you’ll expect the same clear-cut conversation and forthright manner from others also. The cosmos has no time for BS, and neither do you!

