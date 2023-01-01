WEEKLY HOROSCOPES: A super intense connection and a red flag is heading your way.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 1st. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Venus shines up your social sphere, connecting you with fabulous friends, new and old. Bestie newbies are likely to be women, thanks to Venus being the divine feminine planet, but singles get cosy with a male attuned to his yin side. If the party scene doesn't float your boat, make time for people who feel like sunshine. Even if that means organising an intimate gathering in the comfort of your home with a few high-vibing faves.

POWER DAY Sunday.

Your ambitions are on the rise this week, thanks to Venus' visit to the zenith of your chart. While your crew are letting their hair down, you're planning how to successfully navigate 2023 – and smash your ambitions! Depending on other factors in your astro DNA, you're usually content to be a team player. But this week sees you itching to claim your leadership crown. Plot a well-organised strategy, Taurus.

POWER DAY Friday.

Some Twins get whisked away on a holiday with all the bells and whistles, while others indulge in a luxury shopping spree. Venus is behind this high-end splurge, but you deserve a bit of pampering, so go ahead and spoil yourself (just don't get in over your head). Weigh up the pros and cons of a temporary pleasure fix with buyer's regret. It's your call.

POWER DAY Monday.





Go easy on yourself, darling Cancer. The full Moon in your sign elevates emotions, and you're already a deep-feeling soul. Made a verbal slip-up? Don't sweat it. Chances are, the other person won't bat an eyelid. If you're tempted to retreat into your protective shell, that's fine. But build confidence with positive self-talk while you're retreating in solitude. When you're good and ready, share your thoughts with a few supportive friends.

POWER DAY Saturday.

It's a week full of lovely surprises when the Sun connects with wild-card Uranus on Friday. Things may not go to plan, but any detours will likely work in your favour, so stay loose, Leo. A bestie lets the cat out of the bag by sharing some exciting news, or you may hear a piece of juicy office gossip this week. Your health stars are also excellent, especially if you're testing unorthodox ways of becoming your most vibrant self. Try a complementary therapy, like acupuncture or reiki.

POWER DAY Friday.

La Luna illuminates the next step forward. What vision, creative idea or inspirational plan has captivated you, Virgo? The more you nurture these musings, the more they'll flourish after Mercury's retrograde is done and dusted (after January 19). So put the preliminary steps in place, even if it's just in your head. The Moon permits you to dream big, despite Mercury's pesky backward spin. This venture helps heal an emotional wound for those who have survived recent heartbreak.

POWER DAY Monday.

If you believe you're not enough, you'll attract sub-standard souls; it's a like-attracts-like thing. So, adopt an elevated attitude as you enter the new year and know that you don't have to be smarter, prettier or oozing with personality to be adored. Whether single or taken, this week's full Moon teaches you that you're worthy of love exactly as you are. Couples cut through to the heart of a matter on Saturday's full Moon.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Like a phoenix, you were born out of the ashes. You thrive in highly charged emotional circumstances and relationships. So, when Venus makes a super intense connection with passionate Pluto, you’re in your element, Scorpio. Situationships come to a head, while long-term lovers discover a new level of intensity. The sexual heat turns up for singles who forge a unique connection with crazy chemistry. But beware of a red flag that screams obsession.

POWER DAY Sunday.

While we can’t all be insta famous, Archers get a red hot go at creating a viral post. Other Saggies with something important to say broadcast their message with clarity and integrity. You'll be heard loud and clear, despite Mercury's retrograde. That said, extra mental preparation wouldn't go astray. So run through your dialogue in your head before speaking.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Elevate your love exceptions, Capricorn. La Luna brings a positive turning point in your relationship zone, provided you nurture your needs. Want more from a situationship? Don’t be scared of giving things a push in your desired direction. Couples find their bliss by respecting each other's differences. And if all else fails, the full Moon reminds you that there are plenty of gorgeous fish (or goats) in the sea.

POWER DAY Monday.

You love to stand out from the crowd, but lately, you've felt invisible. No more! Your wallflower moment has passed, and now it's glow-up time. You'll be tempted to drastically change your looks and possibly your home. Try a new make-up trick or hairstyle, or splurge on those shoes you keep thinking about. And maybe that wacky artwork would look amazing in your fave room. This week's stars scream make-over with an edgy difference.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Venus and Jupiter's embrace drops a fantastic idea about growing your money tree. Pity this opportunity didn't arrive before Christmas, but now that it's within your grasp, don't let it slide. The timing wasn't right before now, but everything falls into place this week. Well, maybe there is some work to be done on your part, Pisces. Think savings over spending, clear some minor debts, and you'll make room for financial expansion.

POWER DAY Wednesday.

Natasha is the host of Astrology Coach podcast for iHeartRadio and horoscope columnist for Mamamia. She has guest featured on radio and TV shows, Studio 10, Today Extra and Sunrise Morning Show. In 2020, Natasha received the prestigious AAAC award for her contribution to astrological research. She is a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and her work has appeared in many prestigious publications. Natasha's hot astro tip is to read your horoscope for your Sun and Ascendant signs to get the most accurate prediction. You can find her website here, her Instagram here and her TikTok here.

Feature Image: Mamamia.





