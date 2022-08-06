HOROSCOPES: A relationship stressor and a professional sea change. The week ahead according to your star sign.﻿

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning August 7. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

When it comes to love and affection, Venus goes OTT in your chart when an alluring, arty type catches your eye if you’re single. Ask about this person’s creative talents or unique gifts for the ultimate icebreaker. As for content couples, Venus’ visit won’t last forever, so make the most of this loved-up vibe. Why not recreate a special memory that reminds you of why you and your sweetheart feel for each other in the first place?

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Friday’s full Moon begs for a career switch, but hold off sending out your CV unless you’re sure you’re done and dusted in your current job. If you know that a professional sea-change is for you, then go for it! Chances are, you’ll find success thanks to La Luna’s glowing references. But if there’s hope, the answer lies in doing things differently. Try something you’ve never tried before, Taurus.

POWER DAY Thursday.

A personal hardship, work block or relationship stressor comes to a close on this week’s full Moon. But instead of turning the other cheek, hoping things will miraculously resolve themselves, La Luna encourages you to deep dive into the issue. Anything that needs to be cleared will be brought to the surface so it can pop like a pimple.

POWER DAY Friday.





Venus teaches you that robust relationships largely depend on how much you love yourself. So, it’s off to self-love school you go, Cancer! The good news is that you’ll ace your classes because you’ve had enough of putting yourself last. And this new and improved self-respecting attitude wins you the respect of someone important this week.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Venus isn’t your planetary ruler, but the two of you gel beautifully because you’re both in love with love. So when Venus visits your sign, romance gets a cosmic glow-up. Suppose you feel stuck in the relationship you’re currently in, which hasn’t landed where you were hoping it would. In that case, Venus gives things a helpful shove in the right direction. And singles have a slew of dates lined up this week.

POWER DAY Friday.

FOMO hits you hard this week; why do some people have all the luck? Every time you scroll through your Instagram feed, there’s a perfect photo of your flawless friend. Whilst another bestie gushes over her awesome love life. But your time to shine is just around the corner, darling, so calm your green-eyed monster and focus on running your own race.

POWER DAY Friday.

Knowing your worth is like wearing a coat of emotional armour that shields you from harsh comments and other people’s insensitive behaviour. Your planetary ruler fortifies your inner strength, making you more assertive than usual this week. Still, you’re not the type to sing your own praises, so Venus replaces your peacemaker title with self-preservation.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

A family event, milestone, or plan finally comes to fruition, thanks to Friday’s full Moon, even if the road is bumpy towards the end. This week’s vibe becomes frazzled as you strive to wrap things up, so keep your eye on the prize. And if your home life gets messy or chaotic, it’s nothing to worry about. Just keep your sense of humour as you ride the mad waves.

POWER DAY Monday.

La Luna offers a valuable observation if you work in the social media industry or rely on your favourite platform for dating purposes. And once you’ve gained this insight, you’ll use it to grow your influence or popularity. Be genuine in your words, videos and photos because authentic communication matters most this week.

POWER DAY Friday.

They say that opposites attract, and Venus agrees. This week, singles are drawn to a potential lover that challenges them. Capricorn, you may have met your match! After all, someone who knows their mind is much more exciting than a 'yes' person. And couples are stimulated by not being on the same page (as long as you’re not reading different books!).

POWER DAY Monday.

La Luna fulfils a personal aspiration when it is full in your sign for the only time this year. Yet the biggest reward goes to those dedicated to achieving their dream goal. Haven’t done the work? In that case, the cosmos encourages you to keep going. This full Moon brings a fantastic make-it-happen opportunity, but it won’t be your only chance.

POWER DAY Friday.

You may decide to cut the cords of a romantic, business or platonic relationship after becoming aware of some new information. And even if there are no hard feelings, you realise it's time to part ways. But being the compassionate soul you are, waving goodbye isn’t easy. So, put your tough-guy hat on and do what needs to be done in your own sweet way.

POWER DAY Monday.

