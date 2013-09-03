The week in gossip: amazing celebrity houses (and wife swaps) revealed

This week had it all – a new celebrity resident for Sydney, Gisele Bundchen’s moat, Alyssa Milano’s “sex tape”, Clint Eastwood’s wife swap, Alec Baldwin’s adorable bub, Scarlett Johannson’s gorgeous ring and Kate Bosworth’s amazing wedding … here are all my favourite moments in one juicy post …

>> Angelina Jolie arrived in Sydney yesterday with all six of her children in tow – but no Brad! – for a three-month stay. She’s here to direct Unbroken, about Olympic track star Louis Zamperini’s World War 2 ordeal. Let me just repeat … no Brad! Damn.

>> Gisele Bunchen‘s mansion has a freaking moat. Seriously, it does. She opened the doors of her Brentwood, California mansion to the latest issue of Architectural Digest and gave me a serious case of real estate envy. See the rest of the gorgeous pics here.

>> Meanwhile Cameron Diaz opened the doors of her New York apartment to the October issue of ELLE Decor. Click here for a stickybeak.

>> Scarlett Johannson got engaged and showed off the most amazing art deco engagement ring. Click here for a closer peek.

>> Alec Baldwin revealed his new daughter Carmen to the world in an exclusive interview with Extra TV. Click here for extra, adorable pics and a video of the interview.

>> A source revealed Gwen Stefani is pregnant with her third child with Gavin Rossdale.

>> My weirdest celebrity story of the week was Clint Eastwood‘s wife swap: two days after his wife of 17 years, Dina, announced the couple had separated, the 83-year-old was photographed in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, 42-year-old Erica Tomlinson-Fisher. It turns out Erica was married to Dina’s longtime friend, basketball coach Scott Fisher until last year, when she suspected her husband and Dina of having an affair … A source told US Weekly: “Erica called Clint’s office last February to discuss her suspicions — then he fell for her!” Dina, 48, apparently wasn’t romantically involved with Scott THEN but the pair have been casually dating since their exes got together. Messy!

>> Forbes released its annual Celebrity 100 list and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara was crowned the highest paid actress on television for the second year in a row, pocketing a cool $30 million.

>> The Twitterverse went into meltdown when Alyssa Milano messaged: “Oh no! I’m not sure how it got out. My sex tape was leaked. Not sure what to say. Going to post the link myself to try to control the situation.” While on holiday in Mexico, the 40-year-old actress decided to make a sex tape with a man and … Relax, it’s just a new skit for comedy site Funny or Die. Click here to see it.

>> Fifty Shades of Grey fans were furious about the movie casting decisions, with author E L James and film producer Dana Brunetti being bombarded with hate-filled tweets. And there’s even been a petition launched for White Collar star Matt Bomer and Mad Men‘s Alexis Bledel to replace Charlie Hunnam and Dakota Johnson in the roles of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. But Dakota’s mum Melanie Griffith was stoked that her daughter is starring in the raunchy film: “My beautiful child Dakota has been chosen to play Anna Steele in 50 Shades,” Griffith, 56, wrote on Twitter. “Look out world! Here she comes!!! #proudmama.” Hmmmm, not sure I would be, but then I’m a bit of a prude.

>> Mariah Carey‘s puppies were nominated for an award. US Instyle Magazine has launched a 2013 Social Media Awards and the singer’s four Jack Russell pups are contenders in the Most Stylish Pet on Instagram category. But a Facebook follower thought I meant something else when I posted this pic of Mariah to illustrate the story …

She wrote: “Couldn’t read the article but you say “puppies”! Gross! What were you thinking!” And I was like awwwww what’s gross about puppies – they’re so cute!

(OK OK I knew I was being sneaky but honestly, can’t a girl have a little fun?)

>> In a move that will surprise no-one, Charlie Sheen celebrated his 48th birthday with three porn stars he’s dubbed “Charlie’s Angels”.

>> Kate Bosworth tied the knot. Click here for all the romantic details.

>> And ex-Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek‘s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, announced she’s pregnant with the couple’s third child.

