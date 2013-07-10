Wednesday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Radio host Mel Greig is apparently launching legal action against her former employer, Southern Cross Austereo. Greig was one of the DJs involved in the royal radio prank – in which a British nurse committed suicide after taking a call from the hosts who were pretending to members of the royal family. According to an exclusive report by News Limited, Greig has reportedly lodged a claim with the Fair Work Commission alleging Southern Cross Austereo failed to provide a safe work environment.

2. An 11-year-old girl in Chile, who fell pregnant after being raped by her mother’s partner, will not be allowed to receive an abortion. The young girl is 14 weeks pregnant, and was allegedly raped repeatedly over two years. Doctors have said that the girl’s life is at stake – but abortion was outlawed in Chile in 1973, and the leader of the current conservative government, President Sebastian Pinera, opposes any changes to the law.

3. New research has shown that putting kids to bed at different times each night could be detrimental to their brain development. The research, published by the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, used 11,000 children and found that regular bedtimes was beneficial for kids’ reading, math skills and spacial awareness later in life.

4. Collingwood football player Harry O’Brien has admitted that he’s suffered from depression and been a victim of sexual abuse. Yesterday O’Brien told the media: “I’ve been going through a history … of things for a long time, including a long and very complicated history of sexual abuse, suicide, depression, seeing someone get murdered, knowing that who murdered that person and not being able to say anything, knowing that person will probably murder you”. The admission comes after a string of behavioural problems.

5. Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michele Knight – the three women who were kidnapped by Cleveland man Ariel Castro and held captive for more than 10 years – have released a video saying ‘thank you’ for the support they’ve received. It’s the first time the three women have been seen in public since they were rescued in May of this year. You can watch the video here.

6. Pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Kevin Rudd to choose an election date. According to News Limited today, August 31, October 19 and September 21 – Rudd’s birthday – are the top picks.

7. Professor Tessa Morris-Suzuki, a history academic at the Australian National University, has become the first woman to win the Fukuoka Prize, presented by the Japanese city of Fukuoka. It is a major international peace prize which recognises the “outstanding contributions to academia, arts, and culture in Asia.”

8. A disease affecting horses in Western Australia may have spread to humans. The Department of Agriculture and Food has warned horse owners, and are currently testing samples to determine the cause of lesions that have been appearing in the mouths of both horses and people.

9. The former military dictator of Pakistan – Pervez Musharraf – has been told to face court in Islamabad this week. He is facing charges of treason against his country. Fairfax has reported that he may face the death penalty.

10. Masao Yoshida, the former boss of Japanese Fukushima nuclear plant, has reportedly died of oesophagal cancer. The 58-year-old stayed behind at the plant after the 2011 tsunami hit to try and keep the reactor’s under control – but the plant operator says his death was not related to radiation exposure. They say effects of radiation exposure usually take five to ten years to show.