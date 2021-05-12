From midi dresses to a "magic pantsuit": What we're wearing to weddings right now.

If you scroll through Instagram this weekend, there's a good chance someone you know will be attending a wedding.

Since COVID-19 forced couples to postpone their nuptials, most weddings have been pushed back until right about now.

Whether you're someone with a booked-out calendar or you've just got one coming up, it can be hard to find the right wedding guest outfit - especially as the weather changes. Sleeves or no sleeves? What if a jacket ruins the look?

In the name of outfit inspo, we asked the Mamamia community to share the outfit they wore to a recent wedding and why they loved it.

Lucy

"This dress! It was like $80 and I felt dressy enough but comfortable enough. And I've never had so many compliments on a dress... cue every single one of my friends asking to borrow it for a wedding they're going to. It's currently on loan already."

Kee

"This dress (found on eBay) made me feel like a million bucks. The colour, the fit, everything about it made my happy. Now I'm just trying to find another event to wear it to..."

Lily

"I wore this to a wedding on the weekend and got so many messages asking where it was from. It's linen so was super comfy, but the sleeves made it feel dressy. I bought it because I knew I'd wear it again and could dress it down with sneakers. Plus, the back (it's backless) made it feel a bit fancy. Brown seems to be a colour I'm seeing everywhere so thought I'd give it a go!"

Renny

"I've never been so comfortable at a wedding and I've never gotten so many compliments! I bought this blazer first and when the pants went on sale, I completed the outfit.

"I love dresses but I never seem to get it quite right to suit (no pun intended) my style and personality. Then this magic pantsuit came along and ticked all the right boxes. It's got a silky texture which adds formality while keeping it chic and cool."

Jessie

"I wore this dress for my cousin's wedding. I wore it with high heel boots and a clutch bag."

Mikayla

"I wore this to my sister's wedding back in February. I was looking for a dress for months before I found this one. I love the colour (I got a lot of compliments on the day which was nice). Plus, I wasn’t in the bridal party but I wanted to find something that matched. It had so much room for food, was super comfortable and wasn’t super pricey for something I’d wear again."

Talia

"I had been eyeing off this dress for ages and my girlfriend's wedding was the perfect excuse to buy it. I love the shape of it, I think it's super feminine. The material is sheer so you do need to be strategic with undergarments. Depending on confidence levels you could make it quite sexy with a bra and high waist undies, but I chose a slip instead. For winter I'd probably wear it with some boots and a leather jacket to make it a little bit edgier (and warmer)."

Simone

"Excuse my dirty mirror but I wore this to my cousin's wedding a couple of months ago. I usually go for a more fitted style but wanted something different and I loved the shape and floral pattern of this dress. I'd been searching for a dress online for ages with no luck, then one day walked into Myer and found this from the brand Girls on Film!"

Genevieve

"I wore this to a wedding in March and four of my friends have borrowed it since. It's also machine washable which is a huge tick in my books."

Ellie

"I wore this to a recent wedding because it was suitable for the cooler season with the long sleeves and long skirt. It wasn’t clingy and fitted - I wanted to be comfortable because I knew I was going to have my period and because it felt a little bit special. Plus, there wasn’t much else available that I could find at the time!"

Fiona

"I wore this new dress that I got on sale. It covered the parts I wanted covered and was super comfortable. Plus, it works with the accessories and underwear I already have and I have four other events to wear it to over the next 18 months."

Debs

"I went to my first rainbow wedding this weekend and wanted drama for my outfit... couldn’t go past this when I saw it."

Joanna

"I chose this dress after combing through hundreds of dresses online under the wedding guest dresses category and they were all basically body con or super average. I am six months postpartum and needed something with distraction around the middle area to hide my mum tum, and I wanted something FABULOUS and not at all plain as it’s my first event since my baby. This was a steal at $48 too.

"Side note, I had to absolutely squeeze into it and the zip popped apart as I got out of the car back home so my husband had to cut me out of it."

Jane

"I wore this linen jumpsuit. It was a January wedding so was hot! Plus, I could get wear out of this again being linen."

Amelia

"I wore this [dress] from Mister Zimi to a wedding in January. It was so flowy and fun. The back was low with ruffles too! I had the best night dancing away!"

Our top wedding guest outfit picks.

With more weddings on the horizon, we rounded up some of our fave wedding guest dresses and jumpsuits for the cooler months ahead.

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Supplied.