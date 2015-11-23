"I was the one and only person at my best friend's wedding dress fitting."

This month, I had the privilege of going wedding dress shopping with my best friend of of 25 years.

I was expecting it to be special, and exciting, and for it to involve lots of squealing, giggles and you-look-so-beautifuls.

But I really wasn’t expecting to be hit by so many emotions.

For starters, I was genuinely honoured to be asked to come along. As she’d come to Sydney via a trip to Adelaide, she didn’t have her mum or sister or any other friends with her, so it was just the two of us.

But most importantly, that moment when my friend walked out of the change-room in her gorgeous future wedding dress? It followed years and years and years of school playground discussions and lunchtimes spent planning our future weddings.

Being in that shop with my friend, and seeing her dressed in a breathtakingly beautiful concoction of lace and tulle, suddenly brought home that it was actually happening.

My friend’s dreams were coming true. She had met her soul mate, was planning her perfect wedding, and was standing in front of me in her dream gown.

And I pretty much lost it.

We’ve been besties since going to the same preschool. And even though I moved seven hours away from my home town while she stayed, and even though we only get to see each other a couple of times a year, we’re still as close as ever.

In this age of Pinterest and quickie celebrity divorces and My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, it’s easy to lose sight of the meaning behind weddings. Even though I’m engaged myself, I’ll admit to being a little cynical about the whole rigmarole from time to time.

But being there for my friend at such an important milestone in her life was a reminder that marriage really is a special and meaningful institution for people who believe in it (and for those who are lucky enough to be allowed to marry in this country).

It was a reminder that good things do happen to good people. It was a reminder that love really does exist. And as clichéd as it sounds, it was a reminder that childhood dreams can come true.

My best friend is getting married next year. And she's going to make one beautiful bride.

Have you gone wedding dress shopping with someone close to you? How did you find the experience?

