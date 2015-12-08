News
lifestyle

Weather reporter storms the internet with an emotional TV report.

Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.

I mean, we knew the Irish can be dramatic when it comes to spinning a good yarn, but we reckon Terera Mannion takes the cake.

Irish news reporter Teresa was reporting from ground zero of Storm Desmond for Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ) in Salthill, Galway, when she gave the performance of her life. Tugging desperately at her soaked beanie and braving what appeared to be galeforce winds and driving rain, Terera emotionally recounted the situation on at the scene:

In fact, Teresa almost had us sold on the high drama until some poor old sod strolls casually past behind her. Hmm.

Maybe no so bad, eh Teresa?

The now infamous live cross has been taken to town across the internet, with memes cropping up by the minute.

Valiant effort, Teresa! And hey, we wish we looked that good in a soaking wet beanie.

Time for a hot shower and a cup of tea.

