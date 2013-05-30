News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

We dare you to watch this video and NOT tickle your screen

ADVERTISEMENT

iVillagers, we have a dare for you. No, make that a DOUBLE dare.

We dare you to watch this video and NOT tickle your screen. 

Yes, you read correctly. Sounds simple, doesn't it?

"But this video is only 17 seconds long!" we hear you say. "What could possibly compel me to tickle my screen?"

Well, you're about to find out. We guarantee you still struggle. This adorable kitten with his little white paws and excited face will weaken your resolve. Within moments of hitting 'play', you'll experience the overwhelming urge to tickle. that. damn. screen. 

Oh, and by the way, iVillage will not be held accountable for screen damage caused by excessive tickling. 

Good luck.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended