WATCH: A TV chef's powerful response to being labelled "an old hag".

“You look like you’re 70 with your grey hairs. You really should consider dying them for TV, so you don’t look like such an old hag. Just a suggestion.”

How does one respond to such a suggestion nasty comment?

Cry? Ignore it? Say something terrible back?

For Rachel Farnsworth, The Stay at Home Chef, the response was simple. She chose to make a powerful statement through a video about body image and the way we treat one another.

Drawing on her experiences of growing up with a jaw deformity, one that required surgery once she reached adulthood, Farnsworth said “it’s taken me more than a decade of really hard work to change the way that I feel about myself”.

Farnsworth, who suffers from the rare autoimmune condition, Addison's Disease, pointed out that she does not have time to waste criticising herself or others, instead deciding to focus on what her life is like right now.

"Every sign of ageing that I have is a sign that I am still alive. A lot of people don't ever get the privilege to live to be old and I probably won't either," she said.

Pointing out the many things - freckles, a crooked nose, wrinkles, stretch marks and a few extra pounds - that make her beautiful, Farnsworth shared her journey to body confidence. She emotionally recalled that it took jaw surgery, which she thought would change everything, to make her realise that there is more to life than how you look.

"I was just me, I was the same person I had always been and I still felt the exact same way about myself," she said.

Farnsworth finished her video with the powerful message that "the world needs more people who will build each other up, instead of tearing each other down. The world needs more men who are willing to encourage women to embrace who they are," and that "the world needs more women who are willing to rock their bodies exactly the way that god made them".

Wise words Rachel, we couldn't agree more.

Rachel Farnsworth runs her cooking website The Stay at Home Chef, you can find her recipes there and via her Facebook page.