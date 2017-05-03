The series the world can't stop talking about is finally coming to Australia.

Described as “genius”, “haunting” and “absorbing” by critics, The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the most eagerly anticipated series of 2017.

And it’s finally coming to Australia.

Streaming service SBS On Demand has obtained exclusive rights to air the MGM Television program, with all 10 episodes of the series to be available on July 6.

Based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, The Handmaid’s Tale tells the story of a dystopian society set in what was formerly part of the United States of America.

Listen: Why The Handmaid’s Tale is the most important TV show of 2017. (Post continues after audio.)

It’s a place of environmental devastation, of plunging birth rates, a place in which women’s rights and liberty have been stripped away.

As one of the few women capable of bearing children, lead character Offred (played by Elisabeth Moss of Mad Men fame) is forced to serve as a sexual slave – or Handmaid – to the wealthy ruling class.

In an environment where one wrong word, one wrong move, could spell her death, Offred embarks on a mission to find the daughter cruelly taken from her.

Moss is joined by a high-profile cast of women, including Orange is the New Black's Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck, Dexter) and Alexis Bledel, known better to TV fans as Rory Gilmore.

Joseph Fiennes of American Horror Story: Asylum and Shakespeare in Love also stars.

The Handmaids Tale will be available to stream free on SBS On Demand from Thursday July 6 — yes, there's a bit of a wait, but at least you'll have time to read the book in preparation.

Catch up on all of this week's TV news with The Binge podcast: