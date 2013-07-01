News
Watch the "Convos with my 2-year-old" video that's gone viral

We love how a preschooler’s mind works — jumping from non-sequitor to non-sequitor with a logic only they can understand. That randomness is even funnier — and a little creepy — when it’s coming from a stubbly man wearing footie pyjamas. 

Behold the latest episode of “Convos With My 2-Year-Old” from dad Matthew Clarke, who has created a hilarious and now viral video series that reenacts his actual conversations with daughter Coco and subs in a grown man for the little girl. The result is always hilariously stalkerish, as it plays out like a soap opera on crack. Which, of course, makes cameos from the real Coco even more adorable.

Also, if you missed the last one, here it is. The best part happens around 1:02:

And, of course, the incredible first episode that started it all.

