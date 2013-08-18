News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

WATCH: Mia talks about her first job in magazines.

ADVERTISEMENT

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Mia Freedman started in magazines at a young age and worked her way up (and eventually out). Mia sat down with Monty Dimond from Show + Tell and talked about her beginnings in mags.

Mia reveals how she was prompted by Lisa Wilkinson to prove she wasn’t a princess  and why she is glad that she wasn’t offered the Cleo editorship at a young age.

They also discuss the influence that Lisa Wilkinson had on Mia’s career. Mia said she would have been happy to just breathe the same air as Lisa, let alone end up working for her.

“I was a young girl reading Dolly. My favourite thing in it? Forget the models, I wanted to be Lisa Wilkinson.”

To watch Mia and Monty talk about Mia’s journey from intern to editor, watch the video below.

Tags: career-and-money , lifestyle , video

Related Stories

Recommended