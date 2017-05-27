News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

PSA: You can now watch the entire Love Actually reunion online.

Earlier this year, the long-awaited Love Actually sequel was finally dropped upon us. Well, upon some of us.

The Red Nose Day reunion inspired many a thinkpiece, and many a re-watch of the original, but in a cruel twist we Aussie fans have only been able to catch teeny-tiny glimpses of it online.

Here’s how we’ve all felt about it:

NO LONGER.

Unlike the Brits, who so very rudely kept Red Nose Day Actually all to themselves, US broadcaster NBC has kindly uploaded the 16 minute film to Youtube for our viewing pleasure.

Really, there's only one way to celebrate: with some daggy dancing a la Hugh Grant.

Now, after months of waiting, we can properly dissect whether Prime Minister David still has the moves (he does) or how well Jamie and Aurelia's relationship holds up when there's no language barrier (no spoilers here).

Go for it:

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended