Watch: Cookie Monster's awesome song about self-control

Kids totally relate to Cookie Monster, because what boy or girl wouldn’t subsist on cookies if they could?

Now, Sesame Street is brilliantly using Cookie’s in with the kids to teach them that good things come to those who wait.

In a new video released to promote the show’s 44th season, the big blue guy sings about his struggle with delayed gratification in a spoof of the Icona Pop song “I Love It,” and shares the strategies he uses when he feels like he just can’t wait for cookies one second longer.

Save it on your phone, so next time your kid’s whining for something now now NOW, he remembers “me can wait.” If Cookie can do it, your kid can too!

