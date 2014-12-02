New evidence has emerged about what may have happened the night Warriena Wright fell to her death from a Sufers Paradise balcony. “A neighbour of Gable Tostee described as a “crucial witness” for the prosecution has given a graphic account of 26-year-old Wright’s final moments, the Daily Mail reports.

Gable Tostee, 28, Wright met on dating app Tinder and whose apartment she fell from on 8 August, has denied murdering the New Zealand woman. Emily Ellis, who lived below Tostee in Avalon Apartments at the time of Wright’s death, provided the description of Wright’s 14-storey fall in an affidavit filed by Tostee’s lawyers during his bail application and obtained by the Daily Mail.

“I heard a girl say ‘I just, I just want to go home, please let me go home’ and she was quite scared,” Ms Ellis said in the affidavit, which was filed in the Queensland Supreme Court.

“We were trying to look out. We said ‘it’s right above us, there’s something going on right above us here” … because you could hear her. she was trying to get away, there was a lot of movement.

“I’ve said to Ryan … ‘Oh God, she’s coming over, she’s coming over the balcony… I don’t, l don’t know what, what is she doing? Like I don’t know what she’s doing’.

“I couldn’t work out why or what she was doing … and she wasn’t gripping either, she wasn’t on a ledge, so um her feet were dangling.

“I couldn’t work out, is she trying to get down, or was she trying to get somewhere else?

“And then by the time I’ve tried to work out what she was doing, was she trying to get down to another level or where she was going, um, she was gone, she’d fallen…”

Ms Ellis also said “she wasn’t facing that way to hold on”, agreeing that Ms Wright’s feet were pointing away from the building, and her back was flush against the building, according to the Daily Mail.

Ms Ellis added that Ms Wright’s fall was just “split instant”.

“She was just gone,” Ms Ellis said.

