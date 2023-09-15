LEIGH'S LIST: 'The 8 places I shop to buy the best basics.'

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Yvette asked:

"I think I need help with finding some timeless fashion pieces. I don't quite want a capsule wardrobe, but something like it I can use to get more wear out of the clothes I have. I get distracted by new trends and I just realised I don't have many essentials in my wardrobe. Leigh, where do you suggest I get some basic items that are good quality and will last me a few years?"

Leigh answered:

"I LOVE good basics. For so long I couldn't work out why my clothes were hard to make outfits from, and it wasn't until I realised I was shopping for an imaginary life (fancy dresses, lots of high heels) and not my 'real' life that things changed. I then started to invest in versatile basics and all of a sudden mixing and matching to create new outfits was easy, and also fun. Comfort was also an added bonus.

"Think of your basics (t-shirts, jeans, blazers, flats) as the foundation of your wardrobe on which you build. They're the architecture. Then you can add the fun stuff - statement pieces, pops of colours and trend-based items. They're the interior decoration. The main hitters like Cotton On, Kmart, Target, Zara, Witchery and Country Road always have something, but here’s where else I hunt for the best basics, and what’s good from each store or brand."

Japan’s most popular store for classics first hit Australian shores almost a decade ago, in 2014. Their whole schtick is casual, great quality clothes for men, women and kids. I love their linen (I size up for an oversized look), the excellent quality cashmere, and the only invisible socks I have ever tried that don't slip off and end up bunched up in your shoe.

TRY THESE:

Image: Uniqlo

Image: Uniqlo

Image: Uniqlo

COS is H&M's more mature, grown up sister. They come from the same company, but COS is all about offering wardrobe essentials with innovative design and a strong sustainability focus. Australia also got COS in 2014, and since then I've collected a decent amount of their pieces to be able to vouch for the quality. It’s equally as good for workwear as it is for more casual items.

TRY THESE:

Image: COS

Image: COS

Image: COS

Vinnies or Red Cross

You have to be in the right mood (or even be the right personality), but if you’re into it, rummaging at these stores can unearth treasures. A recent example - I’d been eyeing off an Anine Bing oversized striped shirt (with a price tag of $320). I then popped into my local Red Cross shop and found a men's Nautica business shirt that was almost identical. It was $7. I’ve also found great jeans (and jeans I’ve then cut into shorts) and, classic white men’s shirts and excellent quality knits, often unworn, for no more than the cost of a fancy toastie.

Marks and Spencer is the UK’s most loved and trusted department store for its quality affordable clothing, homewares and accessories. They have a dedicated Australian website that shows items more suited to our current season and climate, in AUD. Items are shipped from the UK, but only take about a week. I have several pairs of their jeans, knits and handbags, all of which I love and use often.

TRY THESE:

Image: Marks and Spencer

Image: Marks and Spencer

Image: Marks and Spencer

Decjuba is one of the Australian brands I used to shop when it first launched back in 2008, then moved on as I preferred other retailers. I recently started revisiting the brand over the past few years and have been consistently impressed by the offering of quality basics at a good price point. I love their denim, t-shirts and blazers.

TRY THESE:

Image: Decjuba

Image: Decjuba

Image: Decjuba

Staple Superior is a men’s basics brand all about good quality stapes, as the name would suggest. I often opt for men’s tees because I like an oversized fit, and sometimes they’re cheaper than women’s - go figure. I like an oversized bomber jacket and denim jacket, too. This label does great tees, which you can also purchase in a pack of three, and excellent shirts. Stock up for yourself, or gift a man in your life, then borrow it back.

TRY THESE:

Image: Staple Superior

Image: Staple Superior

Image: Staple Superior

I first purchased a piece from Regatta when I was shopping for something else in a department store. The brand doesn't scream ‘cool’, but is all about basics that are easy to care for (which to me means I can chuck them in the washing machine and drier - big tick). I've been impressed by the quality and have since added more staples to my wardrobe that still look and feel like new.

TRY THESE:

Image: Regatta

Image: Regatta

Image: Regatta

DISSH is constantly one of my go-to brands. It’s ‘fashion’ and a bit trend-based, but always in its own way. The colour palette is always muted and the styles are relaxed and wearable, meaning they don’t date and don’t scream a certain label, fashion movement or moment in time. I have many of their blazers, linen pieces and slip dresses. All excellent quality. They have epic sales, too.

TRY THESE:

Image: DISSH

Image: DISSH

Image: DISSH



Interested in Leigh doing some personal shopping for you? Let us know in the comments what fashion mission you'd like to send her on.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.



Feature Image: Instagram/@leighacampbell