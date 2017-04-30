Content Warning: This post contains an account of domestic abuse that may be triggering to some readers.

The Wangaratta mum killed in a murder-suicide last week is being hailed as “heroic” after police revealed she died protecting her kids.

It’s believed Ora Holt, 39, was shot dead by her partner of 14 years, Greg Floyd, 43, after a stand-off in the backyard of the family’s home on Anzac Day.

He then took his own life.

According to Holt's younger sister, Brenna Dunne, she sacrificed herself for her the couple's four children, nine-year-old Daeja, seven-year-old Aniston, five-year-old Urban and four-year-old Koda, who are now in the care of their grandparents.

"The oldest was helping her mum hold the back door to keep their dad from coming inside to hurt them," Dunne told Nine News.

She said she would never get over the experience of losing her "best friend".

“I would have wanted to be the one who took the bullet for her," she told Nine.

"She was the best mum. She did everything for her children.”

The last time Dunne saw her sister was at Easter and despite seeming like they'd had a "little tiff", Holt and Floyd's relationship appeared as normal.

"She seemed happy," Dunne told Nine News.

The family has made a GoFundMe page to raise money for the children.

"Words cannot express the sorrow and grief that the family are feeling right now. It is something they will never get over but learn to live with. It is heartbreaking to see such beautiful kids that will now have to live their lives without their mother or father in it," the page reads.

"The family are determined to make sure these children will have the opportunity to grow into beautiful people who will live a life that is normal as can be under the circumstances."

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.