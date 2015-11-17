It is the message that Australia – and as it now turns out the world – wanted to hear.

Last night on The Project, co-host Waleed Aly used his segment ‘something we should talk about’ to ram home a powerful message to Australia about how weak ISIS really is and how only through the community coming together could we beat them.

He said “I am pretty sure that right now none of us wants to help these b*stards.”

“If you are just someone with a Facebook or Twitter account firing off misguided messages of hate, you are helping ISIL — They have told us that.”

“I will not be manipulated.”

His piece to camera has now gone global, with more than 16 million views worldwide and it has been promoted by political leaders, celebrities and community groups.

If you haven’t seen it yet you can watch it here:

Tonight on The Project, co-host Pete Helliar praised his friend and colleague for the powerful message he delivered that had reached so many people.

“I know you’re uncomfortable with us bringing it up because this is not the reason you did it, to go viral,” Helliar said.

“But it is a good thing this time because it means a message is getting out and what’s cool about it is it’s the right message and the way our audience and people around the world have responded to it. I think it’s phenomenal.”

Waleed told Helliar: “I’m glad, it is gratifying. It’s nice to know when you say something that people have engaged.”

“The issue is far more important than who said it and how much it’s been shared,” he said.

“But the fact it’s gone viral is great because otherwise I’d have to have a kid with Kim Kardashian.

“I didn’t want to do that.”

Co-host tonight Fifi Box also praised Waleed for the message which she said was “flooding her social media feed.”

“The cut through you have had with what you have said is so important,” she said.

Waleed Aly with his wife Susan Carland and family.