Waleed Aly performs with his band at the Walkleys, nails the guitar solo.

Waleed Aly may not have won any gongs at the Walkley Awards in Melbourne this week, but he certainly won over his journalistic peers with his truly enviable guitar skills.

The Project host, who has proved his knack for unpicking complex political and social issues on a nightly basis, is also a master of the guitar pick and performed to a room full of journos along with his band Robot Child at the awards last night.

Much like he always manages to effortlesslessly nail a well reasoned piece-to-camera on the issue of the day, Aly nailed the solo from Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb.

The performance left many of his colleagues wondering, is there anything this man can’t do?

Several expressed the sentiment on Twitter:

You can watch the whole performance in this slightly shaky video from Mumbrella:

Aly has become a reliable voice of reason in our primetime TV line-up since taking up his role on Channel 10 late last year.

His recent take down of ISIS for views has now been viewed on Facebook more than 28 million times.

I know I’ve said it already, but really. is there anything thing the academic turned lawyer, turned human rights campaigner, turned journalist, turned important social commentator, can’t do?

We’ve all had the dream, Annabel.

(Thanks to Erin Vincent for letting us use her photo for our feature image.)