Waleed Aly: “ISIL is weak… and they don’t want you to know it.”

In an impassioned plea on The Project, co-host Waleed Aly has called for cohesion, saying the community coming together (no matter how naff it sounds) is the only way to beat Islamic State in the wake of the Paris terror attacks.

“They want to start World War III – a global war between Muslims and everyone else – that’s what they want to create. They want societies like France and here in Australia to turn on each other,” Aly said.

“They want countries like ours to reject their Muslims and vilify them.

“Because this evil organisation has it in their heads that if they can make Muslims the enemy of the West, then Muslims in France and England and America and here in Australia will have nowhere to turn but to ISIL.”

A strategy he labels “both dumbfounding in its stupidity and blood-curdling in its barbarity”.

Watch the full rant here:

The Muslim academic and popular media personality said ISIL regularly takes credit for the attacks of DIY terrorists to appear “bigger and tougher than they actually are”.

“We’re all feeling a million raging emotions right now,” he said.

“I am angry at these terrorists, I’m sickened by the violence, and I’m crushed for the families that have been left behind.

“But you know what? I won’t be manipulated. We all need to come together… because it’s exactly what ISIL doesn’t work.”

He said current and former MPs who preach hate, Muslim leaders and non-Muslims who tell the community they don’t belong here, and social media vigilantes who fire off hateful missives, all help ISIL.

“I’m pretty sure that right now, none of us wants to help these bastards,” he said.