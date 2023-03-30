'He believed he was King David.' The true story behind Netflix’s Waco: American Apocalypse.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of child sexual abuse that may be distressing to some readers.

A religious cult was in a spine-chilling stand-off with the FBI for 51 days.

In 1993, religious leader David Koresh led his followers to a gruesome end, after convincing them he would be their saviour. Netflix’s Waco: American Apocalypse details the shocking events that ensued outside of Waco, Texas, in a way that this infamous story has yet to be told.

David Koresh was born Vernon Howell.

In 1959, 14-year-old Bonnie Sue Clark gave birth to her baby boy, Vernon, in Houston, Texas. The father of her child abandoned them before Vernon had opened his eyes, and would not meet his son for 17 years.

Bonnie’s son was placed in the care of his maternal grandmother when he was still a baby, until his mother returned years later after marrying her second husband, and having another child.

For his childhood and teenage years, Vernon struggled in many aspects of life. He was living between his mother and grandmother’s homes; he was having difficulty in his school life and engaged in illegal behaviour, including having a sexual relationship with an underage girl who became pregnant.

At 19 years old, Vernon attended Seventh-day Adventist Church services with his mother in Tyler, Texas, only to become infatuated with the pastor’s daughter. He claims God compelled him to ask for her hand in marriage, and was promptly expelled from the congregation. Howell would go on to claim that God compelled him to have 'spiritual marriages' with over 20 women.

Though Howell was dyslexic, and failed to complete his education, he had memorised large parts of the bible and was able to use that extensive knowledge to spread 'prophecies and teachings'. He also developed apocalyptic views and believed in the Second Coming of the Lord.

Vernon Howell moved to Waco, Texas in 1983 and joined a religious group known as the Branch Davidians. He claimed to have the gift of prophecy and began spreading messages and teachings within the group. Howell was also interested in music and played the guitar for the group often.

Image: Netflix.

In his time as a follower of the Branch Davidians, Howell announced he was compelled by God to marry the daughter of Branch Davidian members, Mary and Perry Jones. Their daughter Rachel, was 14-years-old.

In 1985, Vernon Howell and Rachel Jones were married, and pregnant with their first child.

Rachel Jones and David Koresh. Image: Dallas Morning News.

Years later, Vernon would go on to convince Rachel Jones that God compelled him to have sex with her younger sister Michelle Jones, when she was 12 years old.

After the death of the Branch Davidians’ leader Lois Roden in 1986, Howell engaged in a violent power struggle with Roden’s son George, who was earmarked as the next leader.

In 1987, Howell would assume the leadership position of the Branch Davidians, after arriving at the group’s meeting place in Mount Carmel, with seven men armed with assault rifles, shotguns and 400 rounds of ammunition. George Roden was shot in the chest and hands. Howell would go on trial for attempted murder, only for the case to be ruled a mistrial.

Howell’s connection to his 'religious experiences' only deepened when he visited Jerusalem. It was there that he claims he was taken to heaven and accepted his role, under the direction of God, as a 'Messiah figure' to his followers.

In 1990, Vernon Howell legally became known as David Koresh. The name change resulted from his belief that he was now head of the biblical House of David. Koresh is the Hebrew translation for Cyrus the Great, the Persian king.

Former members of the Branch Davidians told ABC News what it was really like to be a follower of David Koresh.

"He believed he was King David," Clive Doyle told ABC News. "We were thinking it was just his stage name. But it was more than that."

Kiri Jewell told ABC News that she became Koresh's youngest 'bride' at 10 years old. She testified Koresh molested her in a motel.

"I’ll call it a cult.. that’s what it was." David Bunds told ABC News, "It’s people doing things they wouldn’t normally do, like giving up their wives and letting their children have sex with adults, which is crazy, but that’s what you do when you’re in a cult."

Joann Vaega told ABC News that Koresh was preparing the Branch Davidians for the end of the world. She said that they were to prepare for war, as predicted by the Book of Revelations.

"You’re just raised with fear," said Vaega. "Everywhere is fear."

David Koresh told his followers that he believed the group would find themselves under attack from the U.S. Government, and would need to gather more and more firearms and ammunition to protect themselves when the time came. The authorities were alerted of the illegal activity occurring on the compound, where the Branch Davidians were residing.

The Waco Siege of 1993 was a 51-day standoff between Koresh and federal law enforcement that ended with the Branch Davidian compound being engulfed in flames. The fire erupted from three different locations within the compound. To this day, it is unclear who started the fire.

On April 19 in 1993, David Koresh perished. He was amongst the 86 bodies found after the fire, with a gunshot wound to his head. His exact cause of death is still unknown.

Waco is a three-part docu-series that will include original news footage that was never released to the public, unearthed tapes from the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit and CGI visualisations as supporting storytelling material, as well as intimate interviews with people from all sides of the conflict – including one of Koresh’s spiritual wives, the last child released from the compound alive and members of the ATF tactical team who watched their colleagues die in the shoot-out.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Contact Bravehearts, an organisation dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse, on 1800 272 831.

Feature Image: Netflix.