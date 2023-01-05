"People are scared." Everything we know about WA’s once-in-a-century flood.

Hundreds of people have evacuated their homes, businesses have been inundated and wildlife are fleeing to safety, as a once-in-a-century flood smashes Western Australia's Kimberley region.

Fitzroy Crossing, a town about five hours east of Broome, and dozens of Indigenous communities have been hit by the record flooding, as ex-tropical Cyclone Ellie passes through the region.

Only a few of the town's streets remain above the murky floodwaters and WA's only road transport route to the north of the state is likely to be cut for months after a major bridge suffered significant damage.

"People are suffering... people are scared," said WA Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson.

The Fitzroy River peaked late Wednesday, reaching a record 15.8 metres.

About 60,000 cubic metres of water per second has been flowing down the swollen waterway, which snakes its way across the Kimberley to the coast at Derby, north of Broome.

"It's one of the highest flow rates we've ever seen in an Australian river," said meteorologist James Ashley.

"The amount of water moving down the Fitzroy River in a day is about what Perth uses water-wise in 20 years."

The evacuation centre in the town, which has a population of about 1500 people, was at capacity on Wednesday, as authorities commandeered boats and helicopters to transport people to safety.

Another evacuation centre was being set up, the federal government said on Thursday.

Two Australian Defence Force C-130 Hercules aircraft, which can carry 80 passengers, and a C-27 have been deployed to the region to join the fleet of aircraft carrying out evacuations and deliveries of urgent supplies.

Authorities have also warned people in Broome and Derby to prepare to be cut off today, with ex-tropical cyclone Ellie expected to dump up to 200mm of rain in the area, causing roads into the towns to flood.

Elsewhere in Australia, major flooding continues in the western NSW town of Menindee, where the Darling River could rise to 10.7m from Thursday, above the 1976 flood record of 10.47m.

As floodwaters continue to hit Western Australia, here's are some of the images coming out of the state:

