Recently, I’ve discovered that the ‘male grooming’ section of the supermarket aisle is a treasure trove of bargain beauty goods.

There’s one men’s product in particular that’s completely transformed my hair game. It’s hair styling powder. Schwarzkopf Taft Full On Rough & Tough Styling Powder ($6.99), to be specific.

If you’re not familiar with hair styling powder get thee to the nearest supermarket or haircare store because this is absolutely something you’ll want in your hair care arsenal. Hair styling power is the unbeatable bees knees when it comes to volumising the hair.

It gives oomph, it gives grit. It’s perfect for rubbing through your ‘just styled' hair to get that nice beachy texture.

In terms of holding power this is incredible and doesn't leave your hair rigid like a Lego figurine. You can rework your hair throughout the day to refresh and re-plump and it's easy as pie to use.

Just dust a little bit of powder onto the roots of your hair and massage in with your fingers.

Hair styling powder is also great for creating updos with a bit of a kick to them, without the need to backcomb like your mum in the '70s.

I’ve been using hair volumising powder for years, ever since my hairdresser used one on me post haircut. Up until recently I would gravitate towards the brightly coloured bottles and choose one marketed towards chicks.

I’d hand over my money and walk away with barely any change from a twenty dollar note (it costs more if you’re buying salon brands).

However, a secret squirrel (OK, my hairdresser friend) recently gave me the heads up about this brilliant product. In fact, her opinion was that styling powder is styling powder so essentially one that costs a few dollars is going to do pretty much the same thing as one that costs you over $40.

Bowl me over with wombats, she was right!

The very next day I hot-footed it down to my local supermarket and checked out this rumour for myself.

Since then I haven’t looked back. This powder works just the same as all the other versions on the market.

The hold is the same. The application is the same. The fragrance is even the same as far as I can tell.

The only difference is the price.

Have you tried men's beauty products?

