Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Woman killed protesting the white supremacist rally identified as 32-year-old paralegal.

The woman who was killed when a man ploughed his car into a group of counter-protesters in the U.S. on Saturday has been identified as 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer.

Heyer was protesting the white supremacist rally, which was being held in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

She was the only person killed, 19 others were injured (five critically), when James Alex Fields, Jr. 20, allegedly rammed his silver Dodge Challenger through the masses gathered at Emancipation Park in opposition to the rally.

The identification comes after President Donald Trump included the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups in condemning violence, the White House says. Initially, he was criticised for not explicitly condemning white supremacists in the tragedy.

To read more of this story, click here.

2. A toddler is among eight people killed on QLD roads over the weekend.

Eight people, including a toddler, have died in crashes in Queensland over the weekend.

A two-year-old girl was struck and killed by a ute leaving the driveway of a property at Blenheim in the Lockyer Valley on Friday afternoon. Her mother has paid tribute to the toddler on social media.

To read more of this story, click here.

3. Government launches $5.5 million child vaccination campaign.

The Federal Government is spending $5.5 million to encourage parents to vaccinate their children.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says while more than 93 per cent of five-year-olds are fully vaccinated, immunisation rates in some parts of Australia remain low, AAP reports.

This comes after a measles outbreak was seen in a Perth school, which enrolled more than 200 un-vaccinated children.

To read more of this story, click here.

4. Brisbane Uber driver accused of locking woman in car for more than an hour.

A 45-year-old man has become the third Brisbane Uber driver to be charged with committing a serious crime against a female passenger in just over a month.

The Logan Central man was meant to be driving a 25-year-old woman to a Fortitude Valley bar on Saturday night when he allegedly refused to pull over, AAP reports.

Police said the man then drove through a number of inner-city suburbs for over an hour before heading south via the Clem 7 Tunnel.

To read more of this story, click here.

5. Man allegedly kills mum and sister with hammer after being locked out of the home.

A New York man with a history of “emotional issues” has used a hammer to bludgeon his mother, his sister and another woman to death in his Long Island home, police say.

Bobby Vanderhall, 34, was arrested on three charges of murder in the early morning deaths of his mother, Lynn Reichenbach-Vanderhall; his sister, Melissa Vanderhall; and friend Janel Simpson, who was visiting the home, AAP reports.

A fourth woman survived the assault and is hospitalised.

To read more of this story, click here.