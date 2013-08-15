Going viral: I'm Daddy and I know it

If you have triplet babies, plus two older (but still little) sons, the only way through those first few chaotic years is patience -- and a seriously awesome sense of humour.

That’s why we’re loving this “I’m Sexy and I Know It” spoof from Utah dad Chad Morton. The “I’m Daddy and I Know It” viral video shows Chad exercising using his kids as weights, juggling nappies and rolling in his minivan.

Our favourite part? The booty-shaking toy clean-up. A dad who picks up? Now THAT is sexy.