The story behind the photo being dubbed the "most relatable nightclub photo in history".

A photo taken at a UK bar has been dubbed the world’s “most relatable” nightclub photo after giving women the world over flashbacks.

The photo, shared on Bourbon nightclub’s Facebook page, shows a young man shouting in the ear of a young woman at the Edinburgh bar – and her unimpressed, glazed look says it all.

It's a face many women will have remembered pulling. It's the face you make when a dude you really don't want to talk to is chatting away about how amazing he is (he's not) or remarking how great a dancer you are (... you're also kinda not), and you're nodding along while you're thinking about what takeaway you're going to get on the way home instead.

Alex Hall, who spotted the photo and shared it, congratulated the nightclub on taking probably the "most relatable nightclub photo in the history of the art" - a description thousands of people agreed with. The Facebook post received more than 21,000 likes and 12,000 shares.

"I feel this on a spiritual level," one woman commented.

Days after the photo went viral in the UK, the pair in the snap have spoken, explaining what was going on at the time.

Lucia Gorman told the Evening Standard she was chatting to Patrick Richie, an old friend she hadn't seen in a while.

"Patrick always talks rubbish so it could have been anything," she joked.

Speaking to the BBC, the 18-year-old said she couldn't remember what her friend said, but offered an explanation for her unimpressed face.

"I feel like it was probably the end of the night and I was definitely ready for my bed," she said.

"I probably just thought, 'I’ll nod at anything at this point'."

