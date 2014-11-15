News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

VIRAL: There are breakups, and then there's this.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the truth universally acknowledged that you should never break up with someone over a phone/ any communicative device.

Right? Wrong (apparently).

Breaking up with someone has come a long way.

Gone are the days of  an awkward conversation or a stilted phone call.

Now – you just get a text. A very long text. With reasons. Like this one, that was received after they had been dating for seven weeks:

[raw]

[/raw]

Look, we understand that your cat is important, mate. But swearing being unlady like?

Bobo, we think you dodged a bullet here. Go and do it with an unacceptable number of sexual partners to celebrate.

Tags: women

Related Stories

Recommended