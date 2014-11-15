VIRAL: There are breakups, and then there's this.

It is the truth universally acknowledged that you should never break up with someone over a phone/ any communicative device.

Right? Wrong (apparently).

Breaking up with someone has come a long way.

Gone are the days of an awkward conversation or a stilted phone call.

Now – you just get a text. A very long text. With reasons. Like this one, that was received after they had been dating for seven weeks:

[raw]

[/raw]

Look, we understand that your cat is important, mate. But swearing being unlady like?

Bobo, we think you dodged a bullet here. Go and do it with an unacceptable number of sexual partners to celebrate.