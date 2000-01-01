News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

>
Mplus members video, click to login
Tweakments

What Every Woman Needs To Know About Botox, Fillers, & Threads with Dr Naomi McCullum

About Dr Naomi:

Dr Naomi McCullum is a renowned Australian Cosmetic Physician and a pioneer in the field of non-surgical cosmetic medicine. With a career spanning over two decades, she has distinguished herself as a leader in non-invasive treatments, with a strong focus on injectables.

She opened her first clinic in Paddington in 2002 and the opened her luxury flagship, The Manse in Sydney’s Paddington in 2016, followed by The Manse Uptown in 2020. The Mansette is due to open its doors in 2022.

Dr Naomi is interviewed by the host of YouBeauty and Beauty Editor at Mamamia, Leigh Campbell.

Want to see more from Dr Naomi?

Check out The Manse Clinic

Check out Dr Naomi Skin

Socials:

Join the conversation
Mamamia Commenting Guidelines
Comments are an integral part of the Mamamia experience. Our articles are intended as a launchpad for interesting discussion and debate.
Think of the Mamamia comments section as a dinner party. Differences of opinion are most welcome, but if you are deliberately rude, insult the host or start throwing food, you’ll be kicked out. Find out more about our commenting guidelines and enjoy the conversation!