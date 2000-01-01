And Why Every Woman Needs It with Hannah English
About Hannah:
Hannah English is a beauty writer and content creator with a background in pharmaceutical research. She has built a niche within the beauty industry around her passion for making science feel cool, relevant and accessible. Like many teens, Hannah grew up with acne and low self-esteem, with few scientific solutions made available to her. This is what led her to study pharmaceutical science and today, she shares everything she knows to make sure her experience as a young person is one of the past.
Hannah is interviewed by Shazzy Hunt.
Want to see more from Hannah?
Check out her website hannahenglish.com.au
Socials:
@ms_hannah_e on Instagram
@ms_hannah_e on TikTok
@HannahEEnglish on Twitter
Read more from Hannah here: