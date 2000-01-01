The 7 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make

All The Things Caroline Hirons Wishes You Would Stop Doing To Your Skin

About Caroline Hirons:

Caroline Hirons is the founder of Beauty Backed and Skin Rocks and is known as 'the most influential woman in beauty’. She’s spent 25 years in beauty, so it’s safe to say she knows a thing or two about skin. Her book, Skincare, is the UK’s bestselling beauty book of all time and it won The British Book Awards Non-Fiction Lifestyle Book of the Year 2021.

Caroline is interviewed by Mia Freedman, Co-Founder of Mamamia.

