Signs To Use When Talking About Covid

To celebrate Key Word Sign Australia Day here are some signs to use when talking about COVID. This video uses Key Word Sign, a form of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) which is different to Auslan, a full and beautiful language. When using Key Word Sign we sign and talk at the same time (SimCom). About Kimberly: My name is Kimberly and I am deaf. You will also see my sign name in the video, that I was given by a member of the Deaf Community. I use a hearing aid and a cochlear implant to communicate. I live in Newcastle, and have been learning Auslan with support of the Deaf Community for over 20 years. I also work in the Disability Sector and I am the State Trainer for Key Word Sign Australia. I am very excited to be able to share these sign videos with the Mamamia audience to raise awareness about how Auslan signs are used in Key Word Sign to support communicate for all. This has been a lot of fun and I hope you enjoy them too!

