9. Supporting A Loved One With Anxiety

Be sure you’re caring for yourself as number one.

Put on your oxygen mask before helping someone else. Take stock of your own mental health. Make sure you’re centred, you’re doing the things that you need to do, before trying to help a loved one that’s struggling with anxiety. Check you’re eating well, sleeping well and managing your own levels of anxiety.

Understand that it’s not your responsibility to meet their needs with urgency.

Limit your offers to things you can actually follow through on.

Get a professional diagnosis when dealing with children.

Quick Tips: