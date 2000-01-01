8. Core Coping Strategies

Sleep is incredibly important but not always the easiest thing to master! There are some tried and tested strategies to sleep better and in the 21st Century, many people feel like sleep is one of their biggest challenges.

Food is fuel and that’s what it should be used for. Food as fuel looks after our brain as well as looking after our body. There are some key tips that will help you to improve your dietary habits.

Using a journal is our number one recommendation for managing stress and anxiety in your life. We recommend that you use a physical journal as the act of writing down engages your brain and body holistically. Place your journal in a location that you’ll see it often. Your bedside table or coffee table are good places. Seeing your journal will remind you to reflect on your life and this will help you to make sensible decisions and combat feelings of anxiety.