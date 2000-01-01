1. Introduction: The Basics & Befriending the Beast

Anxiety is the most common mental health condition in Australia - there's nothing to be ashamed of! It is only through conversation and being open to other peoples’ experiences that you will develop a realistic attitude. We are able to live with anxiety if we develop a better understanding of how it works and take steps to reduce and eventually eliminate bad anxiety.

When you’re anxious, your brain is perceiving a threat, regardless of if it's there or not. But we don't want to eliminate all anxiety. Anxiety is keeping us alive right now, yet we often want to know how to get rid of it. The key is separating the good anxiety from the bad anxiety. You need the kind that keeps you alive and functioning, but there's strategies you can try that are proven in reducing the rest.

Anxiety is also useful in helping us determine what psychological issues we need to address. Think of how physical pain tells us which areas of our body need attention and care. Anxiety is similar, and it doesn't always occur in isolation. It's common for people suffering with anxiety to struggle with more than one kind at a time. Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) is the most common, and often people suffering from other forms of anxiety will also experience symptoms of GAD. Anxiety and depression often go hand in hand. Drug and alcohol abuse is also a common occurrence that we see suffers use as a coping strategy however it's likely adding to or perpetuating symptoms of anxiety.