14 excellent ideas for a slightly better world.

We here at Mamamia have decided to create our own political party for the federal election.*

This brilliant idea was predominantly inspired by this video on ideas to make the world a better place:

Campaigning in Abba-inspired-uniforms, our main policies would revolve around:

– Girl power, – The implementation of National ‘Walk Like a Velociraptor’ Day, and – Overseeing the nation-wide opening of bakeries named ‘Robert Brownie Jnr’s’. You’re welcome.

*Not really. But if you’d actually vote for us, we might reconsider…

What are your ideas for a better world?