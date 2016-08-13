News
fashion

This Victoria's Secret model was very nearly naked at her own wedding.

Your wedding day is meant to be one of sheer happiness.

Victoria’s Secret model Isabeli Fontana took that one step further – her dress was totally sheer too.

Standing on a Maldives beach underneath an arch of flowers with the glistening sea as a backdrop, Fontana married fiance NX Zero front man Diego Ferrero in a dress that was essentially a strapless high waisted cream bikini and see-through kaftan. Covered in crystals, of course.

Say hello to the naked dress: bridal edition.

Don’t tell me you wouldn’t have done the same?

While it’s certainly not traditional, the designer number from Brazilian label Agua De Coco proved to be the perfect attire for her casual beach nuptials.

There was no puffy skirt to make going to the toilet a military operation, no tight corset to limit cake-eating and should the desire for a quick dip arise, Fontana was already prepared.

The 33-year-old also ditched shoes for bare feet and wore her hair in a messy bun decorated with white orchids.

So low-key. So cool. So something only a model could pull off.

The dress wasn’t the only aspect the couple veered away from convention. Despite being a bridesmaid for a number of her model friends this year, Fontana opted to go solo for her own day.

Watch: Guests share their wedding day horror stories. Post continues after video.

Was she afraid someone would upstage her? Considering she’s a gorgeous-looking Victoria’s Secret model about to marry the love of her life, we highly doubt it.

And either way, we can’t even begin to imagine what it would take to steal the limelight from a dress like this. Sheer perfection.

The best hair looks from Bridal Fashion Week 2016

Image: Instagram/@isabelifontana

