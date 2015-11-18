With one fashion show last week, Bridget Malcolm went from relatively unknown Australian model to household name.

That’s what walking the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show in your underwear with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid will do.

And now Malcolm has hit out at those shaming her on social media for being skinny.

Today she posted a message for all the haters on Instagram, alongside a picture of her in a crop top and exercise leggings.

“Can we STOP with the skinny shaming please?” she asked her 165,000 followers.

“I am extremely fit and healthy and am not in the slightest way anorexic.”

Can we STOP with the skinny shaming please? I am extremely fit and healthy and am not in the slightest way anorexic. I have worked hard to look like this and am proud of my body. I may not be the curviest but I am a woman who has every right to look the way I do. Maybe today take a look inside yourself and wonder why you feel the need to shame strangers over the Internet about their bodies. Peace and love to you all – let’s change the conversation ❤️ A photo posted by Bridget Malcolm (@bridgetmalcolm) on Nov 17, 2015 at 6:27am PST

“I have worked hard to look like this and am proud of my body. I may not be the curviest but I am a woman who has every right to look the way I do.

“Maybe today take a look inside yourself and wonder why you feel the need to shame strangers over the internet about their bodies. Peace and love to you all – let’s change the conversation.”

Malcolm – the global face of Polo Ralph Lauren – regularly posts photos of her in bikinis or underwear and has received harsh comments from followers regarding her thin frame.

But the WA-born model told several Australian media outlets last week that preparing for her first Victoria’s Secret show took a lot of dedication.

She said she upped her workouts to twice a day and “worked on” what she was eating from three months before the show.

Sounds exhausting. We really hope “working on what you are eating” also means eating. lots. of. food…

