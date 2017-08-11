Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Victorian man jailed for sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl, saying she “wanted it”.

A Victorian man who sexually abused a nine-year-old girl and told her father that she “wanted it” has been jailed for at least three years.

Keith Dudley, 58, was on Thursday sentenced to a maximum of four-and-a-half years in prison, with a minimum of three years, for indecently and sexually assaulting the girl, AAP reports.

The young girl was abused between 1994 and 1995 in regional Victoria.

Judge Frank Gucciardo said Dudley had displayed a “wanton indifference” to the effects of his repulsive acts.

To read more of this story, click here.

2. Britney Spears surrounded by security as man storms stage at concert.

Britney Spears’ first night back at her Las Vegas residency has been interrupted after an unidentified man rushed the stage.

During her Piece of Me show at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday night, Spears finished up a performance of her 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy when a fan rushed the stage to get her attention.

Upon quickly noticing the commotion going on behind her, she asked, visibly shaken, “Is something okay? What’s going on?”

She also asked, “He’s got a gun?”

To read more of this story, click here.

3. Toddler dies after being rescued from a home filled with dead animals.

A one-year-old girl in the US has died in hospital shortly after being discovered in a house filled with more than a dozen dead animals, including 15 dead snakes.

Arez Marie Isabelle Schrodi was found in her grandparents home in Ohio early Sunday morning, New York Post reports. She was discovered unconscious and taken directly to hospital where she died shortly after.

An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, a live boa constrictor, a rabbit and a dog have also been removed from the home which police say has “cleanliness issues”.

4. 10 people injured as London bus crashes into shop.

A double-decker bus has crashed into a building on a busy south London street, injuring 10 people and briefly trapping two passengers inside, AAP reports.

The bus drove into a kitchen shop on Lavender Hill, near Clapham Junction train station on Thursday.

Police did not immediately comment on the cause of the accident, and appealed to the public for any video footage of what happened.

To read more of this story, click here.

5. NSW treasurer’s brother not guilty of rape.

The younger brother of NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has thanked his supporters and asked for privacy after a jury found him not guilty of raping a Sydney university student at her college party.

Jean Claude Perrottet said he was “very pleased that the court has found me innocent”, in a written statement issued after the verdict was delivered on Thursday, AAP reports.

The jury took less than a day to find him not guilty of all three counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

To read more of this story, click here.

6. Former AFL star Ben Cousins reportedly fails prison drug test.

Former AFL star Ben Cousins has reportedly had his parole delayed because of a failed drug test.

After almost six months in jail for repeatedly breaching a violence restraining order against his ex-partner, the 2005 Brownlow medallist was supposed to be eligible for parole in two weeks’ time. AAP reports it is understood that is now not the case.

To read more of this story, click here.

7. The kindness of an airline hostess to a cancer patient has gone viral.

A ‘thank you’ note to Southwest Airlines in the US has gone viral after an employee personally delivered lost luggage to a passenger’s home in the middle of the night.

Stacy Hurt had changed her flight to return home to Pennsylvania from Nashville in time to undergo her monthly chemotherapy treatment – she was diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer in 2014, ABC News reports.

She panicked when she realised her luggage remained on her previously booked connecting flight, which had been re-routed back to Nashville die to mechanical issues. Inside her luggage there was medications and personal items the mother of two needed with her at the appointment.

She called customer service and Sarah Rowan, 27, who works in Southwest’s Pittsburgh office, took the matter into her own hands, ensuring the luggage was flown to Pittsburgh International Airport that night – the last plane landed around 2am – and delivering it to Hurt’s door herself.