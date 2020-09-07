"I'm holding out hope for a normal Christmas." 25 Victorians share how they're feeling right now.

Caitlin.

I was one of the first to go back into lockdown. I have lost count how many weeks it's been now. I haven't been back into the office since March. But that all being said, I support these measures. We have seen how one or two cases spiralled into 700 in a single day. We have worked this hard and come this far, it would not be right to throw away all our hard work. I want to get to a point where it's not only convenient to open up, but it's safe. I want to throw myself back into Melbourne's hospitality scene with gusto come December. I'm holding out hope for a normal Christmas.

Simone.

I'm disheartened, but also not overly surprised that our lockdown has been extended. As someone who is staying with family, doesn't have children, and whose livelihood doesn't depend on an industry which is closed, I feel that I'm in very fortunate position compared to many others around me.

From my perspective, I see it as our city/state staying shut to keep our most vulnerable safe, in the hope that come Christmas, we'll be on the other side and can begin to return to some kind of normal. I have hope that case numbers will continue to drop, and we won't have a third lockdown looming. I don't feel angry about the decision that has been made, more so disappointed that for the majority of people doing the right thing, it still hasn't been enough.

Michelle.

I'm doing great and fully support the plan and the measures taken thus far. However, I realise my being okay is in large part due to being privileged. I have my job, my health, and I really enjoy the company of my kids. Without those, I would find this all a whole lot harder. Of course, I have my moments (I'm far from my family and partner), but basically we're doing great. I love working from home, love this time with my kids, and am finding the peace in what has become a hectic life.

Rebecca.

Today is a funny day, on chatting to my colleges this morning I said I didn't think it was as bad as I was expecting. But having the reality of the strict new infection numbers needed to move to COVID-normal, I think I would now retract my statement.

I agree that science and data needs to support our decision and keeping this stage four up for a few more weeks seems like something I can push through but I don't have kids to home school and I have space to get out into my garden or walk along the beach e.g. I'm not in a one bedroom flat with no outside space.

It's hard to look at those numbers that are needed for the less restricted stages and feel hopeful or not slightly resentful when other states are experiences these numbers with very few restrictions in place. My mental capacity to stay positive is dwindling.

Sarah.

I’m in support of the roadmap and the extension of stage four. The only thing I disagreed with was that the years three to 10 don’t have a date to return to school to look forward to. I’m a primary teacher (year two) and think that the year six kids needed to be in the first wave of kids returning to school. I’m single and live alone so lockdown has not been easy, especially when my Nanna in Adelaide died at 97 years old and we couldn’t go to her funeral or gather as a family. But I don’t want to spend Christmas alone! We can do this!