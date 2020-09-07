"I'm holding out hope for a normal Christmas." 25 Victorians share how they're feeling right now.

For Melbourne residents, September 13 was meant to mark the end of stage four COVID-19 restrictions.
But on Sunday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews delivered the news many didn't want to hear but sadly expected.
The restrictions, which were imposed for six weeks in August, would now continue until September 28. Other changes were also made including an extension of the current curfew.
The premier further outlined a roadmap out of stage four restrictions for Melbourne and stage three restrictions for regional Victoria.
For some residents, the news brings continued isolation, loneliness, homeschooling, separation from family, exhaustion, while for others, it brings hope. Hope that there is finally a way out of lockdown.
In an effort to check in with the women of Victoria, we asked those in the Mamamia community to share how they are feeling right now.
Here's what they told us.
Kate.
Personally, I'm just exhausted. My exhaustion was compounded on Sunday with the confirmation of the lockdown extension. Realistically the lockdown will continue until the end of October and even then, it's not guaranteed. My kids are tired, sick of homeschooling, missing their friends and frustrated with seeing the same four walls for 23 hours a day (soon to be 22 hours). I'll deal with further restrictions and get through it but knowing that my kids won't be going back to school at the beginning of term four is heartbreaking.
Elecia.
I'm not surprised about the extended lockdown. We are known as the 'nanny state'. After the initial disappointment and anger, I am now feeling hopeful. It has been uplifting to watch the numbers halve week on week of the lockdown. From 700 down to 41 today. It shows that the majority of Melburnians are doing the right thing, which makes me feel hopeful that the lockdown will end sooner despite the roadmap. We can only focus on what we can control, take each day as it comes, support local businesses any way we can (that's what I say to myself when I buy that brownie to go with my coffee) and be kind to eachother.