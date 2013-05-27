FLUFF: Victoria Beckham baby plans, cats dressed as sushi, and more.

1. Delta Goodrem performed on Ellen DeGeneres show last week, with her mentor Michael Bolton.

The pair became friends when Delta wrote a song called ‘I’m Not Ready’, which featured on Bolton’s 2011 album Duets. Bolton was so impressed with the voice of The Voice judge, that he asked her to perform with him on Ellen, where they sang a rendition of ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’.

Delta said after the show, “I loved meeting Ellen and was so proud of the profile that Ellen’s visit to Australia gave our country internationally. She is an inspiring woman.”

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6hWz7iacK8&feature=youtu.be

2. Victoria Beckham, 39, is reportedly thrilled that David Beckham, 38, has decided to retire from soccer (or football – whatever it’s called nowadays), and may have decided she would like to celebrate the occasion by having another child.

UK Closer magazine reported a source close to the couple saying that, “She was touched he said he’ll make everything up to her and promised to be the best husband he could be … They’re not going to start trying for a baby just yet as they have got their hands full with Harper but Victoria still hopes they’ll have one more child in the future.”

The couple already has four children: sons Brooklyn (14), Romeo (10), Cruz (8), and daughter Harper (1).

4. This will probably be the most adorable thing you see all day: A crippled 5-year-old lion named Bonedigger, and a 7-year-old Dachshund named Milo are best friends.

Milo also plays a secondary role as Bonedgger’s dentist, and helps clean the lion’s teeth.

The lion now dwarfs Milo, but the Dachshund initially took Bonedigger under his metaphorical wing when the lion was only a cub at the G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. Bonedigger has rarely left his side since.

The lion lives with his “pack”: Milo, and two other Dachshunds named Bullet and Angel.

6. Oh wait, spoke too soon. Maybe this is the most adorable thing you will see all day. In the latest installment of Weird Shit from Japan, we bring you: cats dressed as sushi.

Still haven’t had enough? Here’s a video. Watch for the flying saucer, and a cameo appearance from Godzilla.

8. Did Nicole Kidman recycle a red carpet gown at Cannes?

The internet went into overdrive when 45-year-old Kidman wore an ivory lace Valentino gown at Cannes – which fashion critics immediately dismissed as the very same dress that Le Miserables star Anne Hathaway decided not to wear to the Oscars at the last minute, after learning that costar Amanda Seyfried was wearing a similarly designed Alexander McQueen gown.

Valentino released a statement saying that the fashion house does not recycle looks, and that Nicole’s Cannes gown was an original.

Thank goodness we got that settled.

9. Actress Lena Dunham – who created, writes and stars in HBO’s hit television series Girls – is reportedly pretty annoyed by a planned porn parody of her show.



The actress tweeted that the concept “disturbed” her, and went on to explain to her twitter followers why:

Okay, I wracked my brain to articulate why I can’t just laugh off a porn parody of Girls and here are 3 reasons: 1. Because Girls is, at its core, a feminist action while Hustler [the company that plans to make the porn parody] is a company that markets and monetizes a male’s idea of female sexuality. 2. Because a big reason I engage in (simulated) onscreen sex is to counteract a skewed idea of that act created by the proliferation of porn. 3. Because it grosses me out.

She said later, “Wish I had a better attitude about the ‘Girls’ porn parody. I really can never predict what will trouble me and it’s simply exhausting.”

According to the porn website XBiz, the porn parody will feature Lena Dunham’s character Hannah, who “decides to forsake men, and boyfriend Adam, to experiment with lesbianism”. Porn Hannah will then “return to Adam-and mankind.” Exhausting indeed.

10. Amanda Bynes appears to be doing a ‘Britney’.

The former Disney child star seems to be following the path of many of her contemporaries, in a very public and well documented ‘fall from grace’. The actress – who appeared in teen movies She’s The Man, Hairspray and Easy A – has been involved in a series of increasingly bizarre public incidents and run-ins with the authorities.

The 27-year-old former child star was charged last week with throwing a marijuana bong out of the window of her 36th-floor Manhattan apartment. During her arraignment on Friday, Bynes alleged that police illegally entered her apartment – and in a tweet that was reportedly sent from the star’s twitter account, she accused the arresting police officer was assaulting her.

Here’s how she explained her version of events on twitter:

Don’t believe the reports about me being arrested. It’s all lies. I was sexually harassed by one of the cops the night before last which is who then arrested me. He lied and said I threw a bong out the window when I opened the window for fresh air. Hilarious. He slapped my vagina. Sexual harassment. Big deal. I then called the cops on him. He handcuffed me, which I resisted, quite unlike any of the reports stated. Then I was sent to a mental hospital. Offensive. I kept asking for my lawyer but they wouldn’t let me. The cops were creepy. The cop sexually harassed me, they found no pot on me or bong outside my window. That’s why the judge let me go. Don’t believe any reports.

NYPD’s chief spokesman, Paul Browne said, “As it would with any such allegation, regardless of its credibility, IAB is investigating it.”

11. In a live appearance on the stage of Good Morning America, Mariah Carey experienced a wardrobe malfunction when the back of her figure-hugging dress popped open. Carey muttered something that sounded suspiciously like “Oh, s—t”, before insisting that she said “shoot”.

She continued, “Now the back of my dress just popped … I love you Donatella (Versace, the designer), but it popped.”

Carey twirled on stage, showing off some unintentional back cleavage, before people rushed forward to help stitch up the seam. Watch the clip below: