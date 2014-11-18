Family violence has claimed another life.

Trigger warning: This post deals with issues of domestic violence and may be triggering for survivors of abuse.

By ABC NEWS

A man faces court today after being charged with murdering his wife at their home in south-west Sydney.

Police discovered the body of Vesna Crnobrnja, 49, in the front yard of a Casula property yesterday afternoon.

Her husband, 51, was arrested at the scene a short time later.

Witnesses told police the couple were gardening when fighting and screaming broke out. Police said the woman appeared to have sustained facial injuries.

“However, a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of her death,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“The premises and will be examined by specialist forensic officers.”

The couple’s three children are in the care of friends.

The man was interviewed at Liverpool Police Station before being charged with murder

last night.

He was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court this morning.

