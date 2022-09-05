News
fashion

From denim gowns to dramatic jumpsuits: the best looks from the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The 2022 Venice Film Festival is off and running, celebrating the release of some of the biggest films of the year.

While we wait with bated breath for the arrival of Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, and Florence Pugh as Don’t Worry Darling makes its long-awaited debut, there's been no shortage of stars (and supermodels) on the famous red carpet.

Timothée Chalamet went viral over the weekend for his jaw-dropping custom Haider Ackermann jumpsuit, while Cate Blanchett brought some IRL flower vase vibes to the premiere of her film Tár in Schiaparelli couture.

From statement jumpsuits to denim gowns, here are our favourite looks from the festival so far.

Timothée Chalamet.

Image: Getty.

Cate Blanchett.

Image: Getty.

Julianne Moore.

Image: Getty.

Taylor Russell.

Image: Getty.

Tessa Thompson.



Image: Getty

 

Image: Getty.

Chloe Sevigny.

Image: Getty.

Jodie Turner-Smith.

Image: Getty.

Image: Getty.

Patricia Clarkson.

Image: Getty.

Sadie Sink.

Image: Getty.

Sigourney Weaver.

Image: Getty.

Penelope Cruz.

Image: Getty.

 Laura Harrier.

Image: Getty.

Irina Shayk.

Image: Getty.

Natasha Lyonne.

Image: Getty.

Sydney Sweeney.

Image: Getty.

Maude Apatow.

Image: Getty.

Stella Maxwell.

Image: Getty

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers.

Image: Getty.

Which look was your favourite? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature image: Getty.


LEAVE A COMMENT