'YES. We couldn’t be happier.' Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to her boyfriend of two years.

Vanessa Hudgens has officially announced her engagement to Colorado Rockies baseball player Cole Tucker.

The 34-year-old posted a photo on her Instagram with 26-year-old Tucker and what appears to be a GIANT rock on her finger.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she captioned the photo.

From our sleuthing (and the Eiffel Tower in the background) it seems the engagement happened in Paris.

The pair have been together for two years and sources told TMZ the proposal actually happened towards the end of 2022.

Several celebrities have congratulated the duo in the comments.

"Couldn't be happier, Right here Look what we've got A fairy-tale plot, Our very own happy ending," Sarah Hyland wrote.

"Ahhh congrats mama!' Lily Collins added.

Last year, Hudgens told The Drew Barrymore Show she met Tucker during a Zoom meditation group call.

“I get on the Zoom, and I’m like, ‘Who is that?’” she said.

“If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

Here are the famous men Hudgens has dated in the past:

Zac Efron

Image: Getty

The actress dated co-star Zac Efron for five years from 2005, thus beginning the iconic era of ‘Zanessa’, the most loved Disney couple in history.

They met on the set of High School Musical and helped each other adjust to their newfound fame at a young age until their relationship just ran its course in 2010.

Josh Hutcherson

Image: Getty

In 2011, Hudgens was connected to The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson. Their relationship was never publicly announced. During an interview with TODAY in 2012 the pair were asked "How long have you been going out?"

“We’re not… we were at one point, but she broke my heart," Josh replied before adding that he was "just kidding".

“That was a while ago, we’re really good friends now," he continued.

Austin Butler

Image: Getty

Finally, Hudgens and Austin Butler confirmed their relationship in 2014, however they may have been dating for almost three years at that point.

The pair dated for nine years and seemed very happy together, with Hudgens calling Butler the ‘love of my life’ in a birthday Instagram post.

However, they called it quits right before their nine-year anniversary in 2019. A source close to the couple told E! News the split was due to conflicting schedules

"They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance," the source said. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other."

Feature Image: Getty